Snowmobiler Killed in Rural Minnesota Rollover Crash

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler lost his life following a rollover crash in northern Minnesota. A statement from Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash around 5:30 Sunday night. The caller said the crash victim was not breathing. Deputies responded to the crash...
Always Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
