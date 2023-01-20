Read full article on original website
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Christian County vs Hopkinsville
The Christian County Colonels hosted the Hopkinsville Tigers in a big 8th District contest Saturday night at Lyle Dunbar Gym. The Colonels picked up an 82-52 win in the game. Check out some of the action in this Highlight Reel.
Short-Handed Lady Tigers Blast Clarksville Northeast
Reduced to eight players on Saturday and missing three of their top-five scorers, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers nevertheless raced out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 51-16 victory over visiting Clarksville Northeast. The Lady Tigers earned their second win of the season against Northeast to...
Lady Tiger Offense Struggles in 54-25 Setback at Mayfield
Mayfield opened up a double-digit lead early and went on to defeat Caldwell County’s girls 54-25 Saturday afternoon. The visiting Lady Tigers (4-13) struggled to find their offense all day. The Lady Cardinals (11-6) built a 21-5 advantage after one quarter and took a 28-9 lead to halftime. It...
VIDEO – Bateman on Big First Half in Win Over Hopkinsville
Christian County’s Derrell Bateman scored 18 of his 24 points in the first half Saturday night as the Colonels came roaring out of the gate on their way to an 82-52 win over crosstown rival Hopkinsville. Afterwards, Bateman spoke with YSE about his start and the big win for the Colonels.
Todd’s Brandon to Pitch at Southwest Tennessee Community College
A member of the Todd County Central baseball team will be getting the chance to continue his athletic and educational career on the collegiate level. According to a social media post, senior Jacob Brandon announced this week that he was committing to Southwest Tennessee Community College, in Memphis. Brandon is...
Max’s Moment – Bateman on the Baseline for the Jam
It was one of the big moments in a big first half for the Christian County Colonels in their game Saturday night against the Hopkinsville Tigers. In this Max’s Moment, Derrell Bateman runs the baseline and slams it home. Check it out.
