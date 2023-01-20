Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row.

Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans.

Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi services may also be impacted.

There is no word on when services will be restored.

Pineland Telephone is headquartered in Metter and services ten counties in South Georgia.