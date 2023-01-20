ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Huge swell slowly drops, light winds persist, more showers due on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate background east to southeast winds as the high pressure ridge north of the islands remains weak. These lighter winds will allow daytime sea breezes to develop over each island increasing clouds in the afternoon to early evening hours and producing a few brief showers over island mountain and interior sections.
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Big surf holding, with showers on the horizon

Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected Monday and Tuesday, with a hybrid pattern of light trade winds and afternoon sea breezes. More stable air is moving in over most of the islands, but a weak trough will could bring some much needed rainfall for the island of Hawaii and windward Maui on Monday.
bigislandnow.com

High Surf Warning to last through Monday

A National Weather Service High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island remains in effect through Monday, Jan. 23. Due to the High Surf Warning, beachgoers can expect waves to surge and sweep across beaches and coastal areas, especially during high tide periods. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should...
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Massive waves, returning trades for Sunday

Southerly winds will gradually shift with easterly trade winds returning Sunday, with typical windward rainfall until Tuesday. Moisture near a stalled and dissipating front to the northwest will keep weather on the wet side for Kauai overnight into Sunday morning. Volcanic haze will also remain possible Sunday as the winds slowly shift from south to east.
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors

In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
hawaiinewsnow.com

As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips

The speech focused on affordable housing, homelessness and reducing Hawaii's high cost of living. Green signed an emergency proclamation on homelessness aimed at addressing the affordable housing shortage. During State of the State, Green signs emergency proclamation to address housing crisis. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Green signed an emergency...
travelweekly.com

Hawaii events to add to your calendar

Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
mauinow.com

Flipped truck snarls traffic for hours Saturday along “Pali” section of Honoapiʻilani Highway

A motor vehicle accident involving a flipped truck snarled traffic for hours along the “Pali” section of the Honoapiʻilani Highway on Saturday morning. Multiple fire and police units rushed to the scene of the accident, which was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2023. Maui police implemented a contra-flow of traffic throughout the cleanup and response effort. Traffic remained backed up into the early afternoon. Police issued a notice shortly after 3 p.m., alerting motorists that the highway was completely open.
bigislandvideonews.com

East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 27, 2023

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Men's Basketball

A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi gas prices continue to fall

Overall, gas prices in Hawaii continued trending lower, while mainland states are seeing an increase in prices, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $4.97, which is four cents lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.38, which is 11 cents higher than a week ago.
