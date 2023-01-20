Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell slowly drops, light winds persist, more showers due on Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light to moderate background east to southeast winds as the high pressure ridge north of the islands remains weak. These lighter winds will allow daytime sea breezes to develop over each island increasing clouds in the afternoon to early evening hours and producing a few brief showers over island mountain and interior sections.
First Alert Forecast: Big surf holding, with showers on the horizon
Light to moderate east to southeast winds are expected Monday and Tuesday, with a hybrid pattern of light trade winds and afternoon sea breezes. More stable air is moving in over most of the islands, but a weak trough will could bring some much needed rainfall for the island of Hawaii and windward Maui on Monday.
High Surf Warning to last through Monday
A National Weather Service High Surf Warning for west-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island remains in effect through Monday, Jan. 23. Due to the High Surf Warning, beachgoers can expect waves to surge and sweep across beaches and coastal areas, especially during high tide periods. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should...
First Alert Forecast: Massive waves, returning trades for Sunday
Southerly winds will gradually shift with easterly trade winds returning Sunday, with typical windward rainfall until Tuesday. Moisture near a stalled and dissipating front to the northwest will keep weather on the wet side for Kauai overnight into Sunday morning. Volcanic haze will also remain possible Sunday as the winds slowly shift from south to east.
'The Eddie': Hawaii's most prestigious surf competition makes epic return with monster waves
With big waves in the forecast, Hawaii hosted "The Eddie" at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu.
FIRST ALERT: High surf warning posted for most north, west facing shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued for most north and west facing shores as a long-anticipated northwest swell is set to arrive. The Honolulu National Weather Service said the warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui.
First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell
A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. More stable conditions should move...
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home
Large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu's...
Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors
In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips
As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips
Hawaii events to add to your calendar
Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
Flipped truck snarls traffic for hours Saturday along “Pali” section of Honoapiʻilani Highway
A motor vehicle accident involving a flipped truck snarled traffic for hours along the “Pali” section of the Honoapiʻilani Highway on Saturday morning. Multiple fire and police units rushed to the scene of the accident, which was reported at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2023. Maui police implemented a contra-flow of traffic throughout the cleanup and response effort. Traffic remained backed up into the early afternoon. Police issued a notice shortly after 3 p.m., alerting motorists that the highway was completely open.
Economists say Hawaii will fare better than other states in a coming recession
Some 40,000 spectators to descend on Oahu's North Shore for first 'Eddie' since 2016. Some 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Waimea Bay on Sunday for "The Eddie" — and the chance to see the world's best big-wave surfers take on monster surf.
East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 27, 2023
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) — Kīhei (24/7 modification): Single right lane...
Hawaii Men's Basketball
Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. A large wave swept a baby under...
Hawaiʻi gas prices continue to fall
Overall, gas prices in Hawaii continued trending lower, while mainland states are seeing an increase in prices, according to the AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch. The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $4.97, which is four cents lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.38, which is 11 cents higher than a week ago.
