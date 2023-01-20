ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man hospitalized after rollover crash in north Fresno, officers say

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

A man is in the hospital following a rollover crash in north Fresno.

Officers say just before 2:30 Friday morning, an older man driving a white pickup was trying to get onto Highway 41 from the Herndon Avenue on-ramp.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the wall and the truck flipped over.

The man was hospitalized with a head injury.

It's not yet known what might have caused the man to lose control of his truck.

ABC30 Central Valley

