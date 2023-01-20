Read full article on original website
Michigan Woman Arrested For OWI After Trying To Pick Up Friend For OWI
File this story under the category of you can't make this stuff up!. Two Michigan women found themselves in handcuffs and behind bars charged with OWI after having a few too many drinks. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post pulled over a woman on Thursday night on suspicion of...
MI Woman Gets DUI After Trying to Rescue Friend Stopped for DUI
A woman in Gaylord was arrested for a DUI under the dumbest circumstances ever. Last week, in Otsego County, Michigan, a woman was arrested by the Michigan State Police for an alcohol-related crime. When Michigan State Police stopped another woman for allegedly driving under the influence, that particular woman called a friend for help.
Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison
Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
Elmira woman accused of attacking man with knife
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from Elmira has been arrested after an alleged assault on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. Elizabeth Hooper, 20, was arraigned Thursday in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of assault and battery.
34-year-old woman reported missing from Ogemaw County
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ogemaw County Sheriff's is looking for a woman who has been missing for about two weeks. Investigators say 34-year-old Sara Burns from the Prescott area was last seen on Jan. 9. Clare County Central Dispatch is reporting that the woman's van was found in the Harrison area recently.
Missing woman, 36, found dead in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
Two Interlochen women arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Interlochen women have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 17, a patrol sergeant was completing a property check at an auto shop in Garfield Township where recent thefts...
Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
What’s The Shortest River in Michigan and How Short Is It?
When you think of Michigan the Great Lakes are typically one of the first things that come to mind, but the Mitten is so much more! Michigan is truly a winter-water wonderland. In addition to the largest bodies of freshwater on the planet, we're also home to plenty of inland...
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named Michigan’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
Michigan is known for having some amazing food selections. When I hear of a new place my ears perk up and I start to drool just a little. I recently saw a "Michigan bucket list" but this wasn't for places you need to see, instead it was a restaurant where you need to eat.
Woman collecting cans to raise money for nephew battling cancer
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Antrim County woman is asking for returnable with the hopes that her community can come together to help her nephew as he battles cancer. "She has a heart that's just huge for people that are in need and she goes out of her way...
Mission Point Lighthouse: A Michigan Marvel
Past the snow-covered cherry orchards and vineyards, and nearly halfway between the equator and the North Pole, the Mission Point Lighthouse remains a beacon to tourists in winter. Located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula and 19 miles north of Traverse City, the lighthouse resides in aptly named Lighthouse...
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
Petoskey stone has a rival
IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
Trooper finds meth in the car after man crashes BMW into a tree in Northern Michigan: MSP
A Northern Michigan man is facing drug possession and other charges after he drove off the road and crashed into a tree last weekend southwest of Cheboygan.
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Traverse Wine Coast Wines Get High Grades
Numerous wines from Traverse Wine Coast wineries received plaudits from Wine & Spirits magazine, the national publication covering the global wine industry. The magazine’s blind-tasting panels sampled 112 wines from across the Grand Traverse region selected as their best efforts by the participating wineries. Critics scored the 47 top wines between 88 and 91 points, the highest scores for Michigan wines ever recorded by national and international wine critics.
Traverse City West Falls in Day Two of the Kewadin Showcase
SAULT STE. MARIE – Traverse City West fell 3-1 to St. Edward (OH) on Saturday afternoon. The Titans entered the game coming off a shutout win (5-0) in their first appearance in the Kewadin Showcase. The team struggled to keep the momentum going with a solo goal from Brandon Meyers in the third period.
