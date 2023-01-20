ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitdetroit.com

All Things Marketplace to host Black Business Month events in February

WHAT Jennyfer Crawford-Williams, owner of Corktown-based All Things Marketplace, will host All Things Black Business Month for the first time this February. Events range from an art exhibition to an informative business panel discussion to weekly pop up shops – all centered on Black-owned businesses. “I felt that running...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

First Detroit Snowfest off-road event blows into Holly Oaks Saturday

Southeast Michigan’s biggest annual off-road event, Detroit 4fest in September, now has a winter partner. The first annual Detroit Snowfest Powered by Jeep kicks off Saturday with hundreds of off-road warriors in Wranglers, Rubicons, Broncos, Raptors, ZR2s, RZRs, 4Runners, 4X4s and side-by-sides expected to descend on Holly Oaks ORV Park.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Dexter Ice Festival offers stunning ice sculptures and live demonstrations

Dexter Ice Festival offers stunning ice sculptures and live demonstrations. A member of Plymouth-based Ice Dreams Sculptures gives a demonstration during the Dexter Ice Festival at Dexter Monument Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Over 80 ice sculptures were displayed while periodic sculpting demonstrations showed the process.Get Photo. 2 /...
DEXTER, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Raven Lounge: Oldest blues bar in Detroit can conjure magic at any time

Robert Nicholson, aka Robbie Blue, of the Robbie Blue and the Black Velvet Band had a message for the audience one recent cold Saturday January night at The Raven Lounge and Restaurant in Detroit: “Once you come as a customer, you leave as family,” Nicholson said into the mic as he welcomed back patrons to the living room club in the east-side neighborhood known as Poletown. ...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit

(FOX 2) - The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers. After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy