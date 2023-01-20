Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
visitdetroit.com
All Things Marketplace to host Black Business Month events in February
WHAT Jennyfer Crawford-Williams, owner of Corktown-based All Things Marketplace, will host All Things Black Business Month for the first time this February. Events range from an art exhibition to an informative business panel discussion to weekly pop up shops – all centered on Black-owned businesses. “I felt that running...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Development on farmland near Saline would have feel of Ann Arbor’s Old West Side, planner says
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A plot of farmland across from Walmart just outside Saline could one day be a bustling neighborhood with space for a café, shops and a community garden. That’s if an initial vision developers pitched to planning officials in Pittsfield Township on Thursday, Jan. 19, comes...
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
Detroit News
First Detroit Snowfest off-road event blows into Holly Oaks Saturday
Southeast Michigan’s biggest annual off-road event, Detroit 4fest in September, now has a winter partner. The first annual Detroit Snowfest Powered by Jeep kicks off Saturday with hundreds of off-road warriors in Wranglers, Rubicons, Broncos, Raptors, ZR2s, RZRs, 4Runners, 4X4s and side-by-sides expected to descend on Holly Oaks ORV Park.
Should Ann Arbor redevelop its river corridor? Group sees promise in 5 oxbows
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Huron River in Ann Arbor is mostly known for its natural areas, parks and trails that wind along it, but what if there also were thousands of housing units in new developments with ground-floor retail spaces?. That’s an idea being pitched by the Equitable...
MLive.com
Dexter Ice Festival offers stunning ice sculptures and live demonstrations
Dexter Ice Festival offers stunning ice sculptures and live demonstrations. A member of Plymouth-based Ice Dreams Sculptures gives a demonstration during the Dexter Ice Festival at Dexter Monument Park on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Over 80 ice sculptures were displayed while periodic sculpting demonstrations showed the process.Get Photo. 2 /...
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program.
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
The Raven Lounge: Oldest blues bar in Detroit can conjure magic at any time
Robert Nicholson, aka Robbie Blue, of the Robbie Blue and the Black Velvet Band had a message for the audience one recent cold Saturday January night at The Raven Lounge and Restaurant in Detroit: “Once you come as a customer, you leave as family,” Nicholson said into the mic as he welcomed back patrons to the living room club in the east-side neighborhood known as Poletown. ...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
Knock, knock? Detroit CVS door repair makes a confounding sight
‘Where’s the doorbell?’ one customer quipped
fox2detroit.com
Megabus returning to Detroit with expanded transit
(FOX 2) - The Megabus is coming back to Detroit, along with an expanded network of travel routes the transit option offers. After shutting down operations in the summer of 2020 over the coronavirus pandemic, the popular option for getting around the Midwest is ramping up its service once again.
fox2detroit.com
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows
(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
Comments / 1