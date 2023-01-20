Read full article on original website
Skeen Arrested on Organized Crime Charge
January 23, 2023 – Tira, Tx resident Christopher Lee Skeen Jr. was arrested last week and charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and operating a motorcycle without a license. Skeen also had an outstanding ticket for speeding in Precinct 1. His bond was set at $75,000.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
ketr.org
Greenville man shot, killed on Sunday morning
In Hunt County on Sunday, a man was shot to death. Greenville police say they have a suspect in custody. A release from the department says emergency dispatchers received a call around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning from a woman calling from around County Road 4108 near Greenville. The caller told the dispatcher that her husband had been kidnapped at gunpoint by three people. The caller also said that she and her brother just heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and found a dead man on County Road 4106. The man has been identified as Homero Leos and officials have ruled his death a homicide. Police say they have arrested and booked Silviano Robles, the brother-in-law of Leos. Robles is in the Hunt County Detention center, where he is expected to be arraigned on a charge of murder.
easttexasradio.com
Emory Burglary Suspect Sought
Rains County Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a burglary at the Dollar General Store in Emory early Sunday morning. Anyone who recognizes the man should call 903-473-3181, Ext. 2. You can also message Rains County Sheriff’s Office with any information.
ssnewstelegram.com
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Deputies Seeking Information On Stolen Cargo Trailer
Sometime between January 14th and January 20th, 2023, someone entered onto property located on the 300 block of Titus County Road 2910, near the Blodgett Community. The trailer was taken from inside a locked fenced in area. The trailer is a Rock Solid Brand Cargo Trailer that is black in...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 18)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 3:42 Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of NE Loop 286. The victim reported that someone had forged two checks on their business account that totaled over $13,000. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police spoke with the victim of credit/debit...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
RCSO investigating early morning burglary in Emory
EMORY, Texas — Rains County Sheriff's Office asked Facebook to help identify an early morning burglar. According to RCSO post, a burglary took place at the Emory Dollar General early Sunday morning. RSCO ask If you recognize the man, call 911 or 903-473-3181, ext. 2. You can also message...
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News
The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now, and each level includes tickets for the event. They priced the sponsorship levels the same as last year’s but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
easttexasradio.com
Video Encounter Between A Paris Police Officer And Lamar County Resident On 01-02-2023.
The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between Paris police officer Derek Belcher and Lamar County resident Joey Carico. The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
KXII.com
Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning near Garvin. Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was driving south on Barn Swallow Road but kept...
easttexasradio.com
Weekly Road Report
PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that work to repair and replace the bridge rail and metal beam guard fence at the State Loop 286 and US 271 interchange in Paris, Texas, is slated to begin the week of Jan 23. Highway 19 Construction LLC is...
easttexasradio.com
Three File For Paris City Council
Three candidates have filed for positions on the Paris City Council May 6 Municipal Election. Rudy Kessel filed for District 7, currently held by Mayor Paula Portugal; Rebecca Norment is challenging Linda Knox for District 5, and Mijir Pankaj is seeking re-election for District 4. The deadline to file is February 17. Early voting for the May 6 election begins on April 24.
KXII.com
Police chase ends with man in hospital after self-inflicted gunshot wound to head
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A pursuit in Bryan County Wednesday night ended with a man in the hospital, with a gunshot wound to the head. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Scott Hampton said troopers got a call that Clifton Hester, 40, was trying to harm himself. When troopers arrived to...
Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school
UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
easttexasradio.com
United Way Of Lamar County Holding Space Heater Drive
With temperatures dipping near freezing and a winter weather alert for Tuesday night, the United Way of Lamar County will be holding a Space Heater Donation Drive. New Space Heaters can be dropped off at the United Way office, located at 2340 Lamar Avenue. Executive Director Jenny Wilson stated, “before...
