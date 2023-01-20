Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann
Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Below Deck Midseason Trailer Teases Captain Lee's Return and a Shocking Cameo From Camille
Watch: Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season" Captain Lee Rosbach is back on the high seas. E! News can exclusively reveal the Below Deck season 10 midseason trailer, and the first look teases Captain Lee's return after he was forced to leave the St. David to seek medical care for a nerve injury.
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together
On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter. "1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"
Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S---ty" Chapter Post Aaron Rodgers Split
Shailene Woodley is getting candid about the difficult period surrounding her breakup with Aaron Rodgers. The actress—who split from her NFL player fiancé in February 2022—recently reflected on...
Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch
Watch: Drew Barrymore Responds to Claim That She "Hates Sex" Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man. The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."
Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Adam Gottschalk
Watch: Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood. Bachelor Nation is gaining a new member. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, who met during Bachelor in Paradise season four in 2017, are expecting baby No. 2, the couple announced on Instagram Jan. 23. "Baby #2 due in July!" the post's caption...
The Bachelor Premiere: Why Zach Shallcross Eliminated a Contestant Before the Rose Ceremony
Watch: Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison. The Bachelor wasted no time in bringing the heat, the drama and the emotional breakdowns—including one whirlwind early exit. The season 27 premiere episode on Jan. 23 kicked off Zach Shallcross' hopeful search for romantic bliss,...
Who Should Replace Matt Lucas on Great British Baking Show? Prue Leith Says…
Watch: Paul Hollywood & Prue Leith Talk The Great American Baking Show. Prue Leith is ready for a new era inside the tent. After The Great British Baking Show co-host Matt Lucas announced he was leaving the show after three seasons in December, judge Prue told Saga, according to Express, that she was "very, very sad" about his exit—but that hasn't prevented her from thinking about his potential replacement.
Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices. After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.
Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Take PDA-Packed Romance to Hawaii
Live from Hawaii, it's Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders! The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars continued to fuel romance rumors on Jan. 21, when they were spotted packing on the PDA during a...
Drake Pauses Performance at Apollo Theater After Fan Incident
Drake's latest concert was briefly put on pause after an unexpected fan incident. While performing at New York's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM Jan. 22, the Grammy winner temporarily stopped his show...
Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Barker Debuted a Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes
Watch: See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part. It looks like Travis Barker got some new ink-182 inspired by his wife. The Blink-182 drummer turned heads when he showed off a new tattoo on his Instagram Jan. 21. The ink in question is a pair of eyes and eyebrows—placed on his upper thigh—that look very much like Kourtney Kardashian's.
The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Colby Kissinger
Watch: Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!. This family is going to need two tiny cowboy hats!. The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger are expecting their second child together. The couple announced Madlyn's pregnancy with a sweet family photoshoot, which included their 8-month-old daughter Josie wearing...
The Challenge's Amber Borzotra Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Chauncey Palmer
Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?. Amber Borzotra is ready for her most rewarding challenge yet. The Challenge winner and former Big Brother contestant announced Jan. 22 she is pregnant and expecting her first child with Chauncey Palmer. "Call me mama because I'm having a baby!"...
The Last of Us Star Reacts to Episode 2 Death
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us. Another one bites the dust, so to speak. Over the course of just two episodes, HBO's The Last of Us has already proven...
RHOBH Star Kyle Richards’ Winter Essentials Include a $9 Find With 29,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews
We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
