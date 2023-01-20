ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Siriano Mourns Death of Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Christian Siriano is grieving the loss of a dear friend. The designer recently shared that model Jeremy Ruehlemann has died. "I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 22. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome First Baby Together

On Jan. 20, the Blossom alum and his wife, Insecure star Samantha Cope, announced that they have welcomed their first child together and his third daughter. "1.16.23 ~ Dylan Rose Lawrence," they wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them cuddling their newborn. "Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!"
Drew Barrymore Poking Fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's Bad Boy Reputation Will Have You in a Fever Pitch

Watch: Drew Barrymore Responds to Claim That She "Hates Sex" Even Drew Barrymore thinks Leonardo DiCaprio is quite the ladies' man. The Charlie's Angels alum joked about the Don't Look Up star's reputation during the Jan. 23 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. When guest Sam Smith revealed that their first-ever celeb crush was none other than Leo at the height of his Titanic fame, Drew remarked of the 48-year-old, "I love that he's still clubbing."
Who Should Replace Matt Lucas on Great British Baking Show? Prue Leith Says…

Watch: Paul Hollywood & Prue Leith Talk The Great American Baking Show. Prue Leith is ready for a new era inside the tent. After The Great British Baking Show co-host Matt Lucas announced he was leaving the show after three seasons in December, judge Prue told Saga, according to Express, that she was "very, very sad" about his exit—but that hasn't prevented her from thinking about his potential replacement.
Love Is Blind Creator Responds to Accusation That the Show Cuts Black Women

Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The creator of Love Is Blind is defending the show's practices. After season one cast member Lauren Speed accused the show of "cutting all the black women" in season three, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen defended the show's casting practices.
Why Fans Are Convinced Travis Barker Debuted a Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Eyes

Watch: See Travis Barker's New Ink That May Be a Kourtney Kardashian Body Part. It looks like Travis Barker got some new ink-182 inspired by his wife. The Blink-182 drummer turned heads when he showed off a new tattoo on his Instagram Jan. 21. The ink in question is a pair of eyes and eyebrows—placed on his upper thigh—that look very much like Kourtney Kardashian's.
The Last of Us Star Reacts to Episode 2 Death

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode two of The Last of Us. Another one bites the dust, so to speak. Over the course of just two episodes, HBO's The Last of Us has already proven...
