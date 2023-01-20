Read full article on original website
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Candlelight Vigil Planned at Monterey Park City Hall
A community candlelight vigil will be held at Monterey Park City Hall Monday evening to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio that left 11 people dead and nine others wounded. The gathering, organized by community residents, will be held at 7 p.m. Attendees...
Ten People Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
Death Toll from Monterey Park Mass Shooting Rises to 11; Still No Known Motive
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. “Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly...
11th Victim Dies from Monterey Park Mass Shooting
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. Three other patients are still being treated at County-USC, with...
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they were...
Ten Killed, 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Shooting; Killer on the Loose
Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter is still at large, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of...
`I Was Going to Die’: Man Describes Struggle to Disarm Monterey Park Gunman
Festivities were about to wrap up at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra late Saturday night when Brandon Tsay heard the front door open and saw a man with a gun walk inside — now identified by law enforcement as the person who had just fatally shot 10 people at a studio in nearby Monterey Park.
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect
After circling a white van possibly containing the suspect in the Monterey Park mass killing, police entered the van early Sunday afternoon. The suspect left 10 people dead and at least 10 hospitalized. The van was located near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and a SWAT team boxed in the vehicle and gunshots were heard before police entered.
Possible Mass Murder Suspect Found Dead in Van
A possible suspect in a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance studio was found dead inside a white van at a strip mall in Torrance Sunday after a standoff with law enforcement. The mass shooting in which 10 people were killed and at least 10 hospitalized occurred late Saturday...
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
Fire Burning in Pacoima House
A fire was burning Monday in a house in Pacoima. Firefighters were sent to the 11300 block of North Woodcock Avenue at 1:26 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. No injuries were immediately reported.
Vote Center Open for Special Election in Downey
A vote center is open for the city of Downey’s special municipal election on Jan. 31, officials announced Saturday. The Vote Center at Furman Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting, or to return a completed Vote by Mail ballot, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.
LAPD Chief Moore Bans Public Displays of `Thin Blue Line’ Flag
A ban issued by Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore is in effect Saturday, which forbids department personnel from publicly displaying the “thin blue line” flag. Moore ordered the “thin blue line” flag and its replicas in patch and sticker form to be removed from police station lobbies, as well as police uniforms and department vehicles, said LAPD Lt. Letesia Ruiz.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of LA County
Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health:. — Lancaster,...
Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Hyde Park Crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz told City News Service. The motorcyclist...
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM Machine
An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. “Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and...
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Annual Countywide Homeless Count Scheduled Wednesday
Hundreds of volunteers will disperse from more than three dozen locations throughout Riverside County Wednesday for the 2023 Point-In-Time homeless count, attempting to accurately record the number of chronically homeless people countywide. “The data gathered from the count informs us where our services are needed most,” Second District Supervisor Karen...
LA City Attorney Feldstein Soto Seeks Funds for `Several Critical Personnel’
A motion to provide funding for three senior level attorney positions Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto calls critical was filed Friday by Councilman Bob Blumenfield. Feldstein Soto is also seeking funding for leadership training for 100 supervisors, technology and facility upgrades and an analysis by a legal technology...
