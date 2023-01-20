Read full article on original website
CHAMBER SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE
OSKALOOSA — High school seniors living in Mahaska County and attending any high school are eligible to apply now for a Chamber Scholarship sponsored by the Mahaska Chamber & Development Group. Information is available from one’s school counselor or the web at https://www.mahaskachamber.org/resources/scholarships/ where you will find a link to the fillable form. Scholarships are sponsored by area businesses and industries. Last year $25,000 was distributed to 23 students.
Knoxville Senior Citizen’s Center Seeks More Help
Martha Dykstra is the coordinator of the Knoxville Senior Citizen’s Center. The senior center prepares right around 100 meals per day. Eighty of the meals are for meals on wheels, meaning they need to be delivered on routes. Another seven or eight meals are picked up daily while around 16 people drop in for congregate meals at the center, which are ready to eat at 11:30. Dykstra said it is difficult at times to find help in delivering the meals. The center puts out five meals, four days a week. Dykstra tells KNIA/KRLS News about the meal deliveries,“Our biggest need for volunteers comes in the delivering of the meals.”
Upper Des Moines To Do Homelessness Count
Graettinger, Iowa — The community action agency for part of our area will be conducting a homelessness survey this week. Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. Housing Services Coordinator Tanya Thelen tells us they will be conducting a Point in Time Homelessness Count on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. They’re trying...
Des Moines community leader gives away almost $15,000 worth of gas for his birthday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people like to say that "nothing in life is free." Well, nobody told that to Pastor Rob Johnson. "I know people who ride around and just put $5 in their tank, $10 in their tank, $20 in their tank at a time, because that's all they got. And so now, you don't have to worry about any of that," Johnson said.
HomeGrown restaurant opening near Sherman Hill
Breakfast is served — HomeGrown is officially opening its doors in the historic Crescent Building on Jan. 30. What you'll find: The modern restaurant offers breakfast, brunch and lunch and a full bar for mimosas and Bloody Marys, said owner Jon Rolph.One of the restaurant's themes is "cultivate kindness," which Rolph said he wants people to feel as they start their day.That idea is reflected in the kid's menu, which include postcards they can write and turn in to be mailed out.The menu: Expect breakfast staples like eggs Benedict, avocado toast and biscuits and gravy, as well as rotating...
Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations
A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
Iowa man refreshes his life, restarts coffee company
T.J. Rude feels grounded. But in March 2021, life for the founder of local coffee company Northern Vessel was far from this way: the startup closed that month. Rude cited serious financial difficulties and struggled privately with a battle from burnout.
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines Water Works recommends replacing thousands of lead pipes
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works went before the city council Monday morning to recommend replacing 20,000 of the city's lead pipes. The project comes in at an estimated $200 million. Some home and property owners could be responsible for paying for the replacement. The hope is...
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
One Of Music’s Strangest Myths Happened In Iowa 41 Years Ago Tonight
As far as Iowa history goes, most people from the state aren't really proud to claim this one. But 41 years ago tonight, one of the strangest occurrences in music history happened at a show in Des Moines, Iowa. January 20th, 1982. If you're a die-hard rock and roll fan...
Two students and one school employee shot at Des Moines charter school
Two students were fatally shot in a targeted attack Monday at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa, according to police. Police spokesman Paul Parizek told reporters that the two students were found shot and in critical condition. Officers performed CPR on them upon arrival, and they were taken to a hospital. The students later died.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
Des Moines' Wakonda golf club will cut 185 trees
Wakonda Club met a fundraising threshold and will move forward this year with plans to restore its iconic 18-hole golf course to its original design.That's according to a letter sent this month to members of the private club from its board of directors.Why it matters: The plan calls for chopping 185 trees. Many are mature oaks that are part of the course's modern identity.Hundreds of members have quit in recent months as the plans and its cost estimates have progressed.Yes, and: Even DSM Mayor Frank Cownie — a leader in environmental advocacy — told Axios he may quit the club...
2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
Activist Will Keeps recovering after being shot at Des Moines youth center he founded
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie confirmed on Monday that activist and rapper Will Keeps was injured during adeadly shooting at Starts Right Here in Des Moines. The shooting was reported at 12:35 p.m. Monday at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk...
Steve McFadden's lawyer faces own legal issues
The Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission recommended revoking West Des Moines attorney David Leitner's law license. The recommendation comes after "a long pattern of deliberate misconduct and dishonesty," according to court documents.The intrigue: Leitner represents Steve McFadden, a controversial business owner who filed lawsuits against 11 people for their alleged "defamatory" Facebook comments, the Register reported.Leitner also wrote a letter warning a business owner against writing posts about McFadden — a strategy that's used for "intimidating and silencing criticism," according to first amendment groups.State of play: On Jan. 19, the grievance commission filed a recommendation that Leitner have his license revoked following a series of allegations.Some of the complaints:Helping a business owner hide revenue and assets from the federal government.Changed language in a divorce agreement that altered a custody agreement without notifying the other attorney who then signed it.Falsely claimed his client paid child support when he did not.Mishandling money entrusted to him by clients.Of note: Leitner did not respond to a request for comment from Axios.What's next: The Iowa Supreme Court will consider the recommendation before making a decision on his license.
Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
