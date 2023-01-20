ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

98.1 KHAK

Is It Against The Law To Tailgate Other Drivers In Iowa?

You're driving down the highway listening to your favorite radio station when all of a sudden you see a car speeding behind you in your rearview mirror. They look like they're going faster than you are so you're hoping they change lanes and just go around you. Before you know...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA
Radio Iowa

Third attempt at ban on ‘gay panic defense’ in Iowa courts

An Iowa House subcommittee has again advanced a bill to ban what’s been called the “gay panic defense.” It would prevent defendants charged with a violent crime from claiming temporary insanity because they discovered the victim was gay, lesbian or transgender. The bill has never been considered...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through

In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Hold The Mold Please: Iowa Retail Store Cited For 13 Violations

A retail store in Des Moines, Iowa, had a recent health inspection this past December, and it did not go well. Grocery stores and restaurants typically have health inspections every 6 months. A food inspector will stop by to make sure the business is handling food correctly and safely. A business could have more inspections if a customer complains about the state of their food. Someone's complaint appears to be justified in this instance.
DES MOINES, IA
Q98.5

A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance

DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Lawsuit: Woman’s fentanyl death enabled by Snapchat drug sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa family, whose loved one died after taking a pill laced with fentanyl, is among those suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, for allegedly making it easy to buy drugs on the app. Ciara Gilliam, 22, is being remembered as a happy, outgoing...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Changes Traffic Safety Message

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation’s new traffic safety campaign is getting personal. A DOT representative says they found that the previous “Zero Fatalities” campaign was not resonating with drivers–that a “numbers game” didn’t mean as much as something closer to home. Their new “What Drives You” campaign will remind drivers who’s waiting for them at the end of their trip, and what happens if they don’t arrive safely.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Separate and unequal is wrong for Iowa

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Governor Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher plan, which is being rammed through the...
IOWA STATE

