Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just minutes ago, police headed to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of the San Juans. No injuries have been reported. Initial reports indicate the robber wrote their demand on a slip of paper, then left the building in an older blue passenger car.
GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
Authorities looking for suspect who robbed Grand Junction bank
Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed the Bank of the San Juans, located at 685 Horizon Drive in Grand Junction Monday evening.
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
6 People Arrested In Rifle After Search Uncovers Stolen Vehicles And Illegal Drugs
Six people were arrested in Rifle, Colorado on Thursday, January 19th, after the Rifle Police Department obtained a search warrant for a property where it was suspected a stolen vehicle was located. Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team issued a press release about what transpired. The stolen vehicle was located on the property but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances and a second search warrant was obtained for an expanded search. Investigators recovered 3 stolen vehicles, 3 stolen motorcycles and seized 4 firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of marijuana. The six people arrested on scene were Devon Johnson, Travis Smith, Molly Mencimer, Amulfo Arzola, James Echeverria, and Troy Echeverria. They were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a peace officer. Additional arrest warrants were pending at the time of the press release. SPEAR was assisted by Rifle PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire and Rescue, and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.
The Quest For Grand Junction Colorado’s Most Delicious Pie
National Pie Day is coming up Monday, January 23, 2023. Where's the best place in Grand Junction, Colorado to celebrate?. To many, the matter of pie is a serious matter. Since most budgets won't allow a trip to every pie joint in town, let's narrow this down a little. Where will you find the best pie in the valley?
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
Is Montrose the Most ‘Dynamic’ Town in Colorado?
I know I say this a lot, but Montrose really is a great place to live. Turns out, I'm not the only one that thinks so. Now, there's a science to back me up, so I feel empowered to shout it from the rooftops as often as I can: Montrose is a great place to live!
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
20 Things You Cannot Donate To Goodwill In Grand Junction
People love to donate to Goodwill in Grand Junction, but there are certain donated items that will not be accepted. You can find a lot of cool stuff at the Goodwill store in Grand Junction. Their huge store, of course, is dominated by racks of clothing for men, women, boys, and girls. From jeans and t-shirts, activewear, dress slacks, shirts, dresses, skirts, blouses, shoes, and lingerie. When you are looking to add to your wardrobe on a budget the price is right at Goodwill.
The people vs Brian Cohee: Day 2
21-year-old Brian Cohee who is being accused of brutal murder and the dismemberment of a Grand Junction homeless man has pleaded not guilty because of insanity. The three-week trial kicked off Tuesday, and with jury selection finished, opening statements began.
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
Grand Junction Horizon Drive Restaurant Has Closed Forever
A chain restaurant on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado has shut down, taken down its sign, and closed its doors forever. The next time you crave a skillet, you'll have to set a course for the other Grand Junction location. Another Horizon Drive Restaurant Closes. As of last Sunday,...
Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days
Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
Grand Junction voted one of world's the best tourist destinations. What's your favorite place in Colorado?
What do Madrid, Greece, Italy, and Colorado, have in common? They all made it onto the prestigious New York Times list: "52 Best Places for Travelers to Visit in 2023." Grand Junction, Colorado, has impressed--with its sandstone formations and natural arches.
