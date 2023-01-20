Read full article on original website
The 229.90m-long vessel has a moulded breadth of 37.20m, moulded draft of 11.60m and moulded depth of 21.90m. Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has delivered the dual-fuel liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier Lantana Planet to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK). The vessel has a length of 229.90m with a...
The partnership will strengthen Konecranes’ reach in India. Finnish firm Konecranes has struck a licensing agreement with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for making and distributing the former’s port cranes in India. The alliance between Konecranes and L&T’s Minerals & Metals business arm will include manually run ship-to-shore cranes,...
The production facility will create up to 1,300 additional jobs and represent a capital expenditure of approximately $165m. BRP has announced its plans to commence the construction of an additional boat manufacturing facility in Chihuahua City, Mexico. This marks a significant development in the company’s marine strategy. BRP plans...
