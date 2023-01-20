Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
FOX 28 Spokane
Venezuela frees former spy chief who defied Nicolás Maduro
MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela’s government has released a former spy chief for the late Hugo Chavez who spent nearly five years in prison for spearheading a movement of disgruntled leftists that defied President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. Miguel Rodríguez Torres departed his homeland Saturday to live in exile in Spain. That’s according to someone close to Rodríguez Torres who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the release hadn’t yet been announced by the Maduro government. A former army major general with deep ties inside Venezuela’s military, Rodríguez Torres cut his teeth as revolutionary stalwart by partaking in a failed 1992 coup led by Chavez. But he was accused of treason in 2018 after questioning Maduro’s economic policy.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pakistan acquits all policemen in killing of aspiring model
KARACHI (AP) — A Pakistani lawyer says a court in the southern port city of Karachi has acquitted a retired senior police officer and 17 others, mostly policemen still serving on the force, in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model. The young man was shot and killed during what police at the time said was a raid on a militant hideout in Karachi. The January 2018 killing of Naqeeb Ullah drew nationwide condemnation from human rights activists. Thousands from Ullah’s Mehsud tribe rallied in the country’s capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere, demanding justice for Ullah. Jabran Nasir, an attorney for Ullah’s family, said the court on Monday acquitted all suspects due to a lack of evidence.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 6:46 a.m. EST
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture. BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on the Leopard 2 tanks that Kyiv has long sought, is rooted at least partly in a post-World War II political culture of military caution, along with present-day worries about a possible escalation in the war. Germany is inching closer to a decision to deliver the tanks, but hasn’t yet committed itself. It’s a pattern that has been repeated over the months as Scholz held off pledging heavier equipment and then eventually agreed to do so.
China’s Huawei looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales
TIANJIN, China (AP) — As technicians in a distant control room watch on display screens, an automated crane at one of China’s busiest ports moves cargo containers from a Japanese freighter to self-driving trucks in a scene tech giant Huawei sees as its future after American sanctions crushed its smartphone brand.
