Framingham, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building

IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester

One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
WORCESTER, MA
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Ambulance Transports Pedestrian Struck In Crosswalk

FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk on January 19, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The adult male was struck at 2:48 p.m. while crossing in the crosswalk at Concord and Kendall streets, said Lt, Mickens. He was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Fiction Addiction

Only In Boston

Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
BOSTON, MA
homestyling.guru

Woburn, MA, Customer: I Would Use CliqStudios Cabinets Again!

#html-body [data-pb-style=PJCA61N]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=AOSQ11W],#html-body [data-pb-style=IDH4YFD]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=W9XTYL6]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none} }. Cabinets are excellent quality. Karla was a great help with the design, she was very responsive and had some wonderful ideas! The cabinets arrived when promised. The order was exactly as expected. We had...
WOBURN, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Stole $350 Jacket

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on January 7 to investigate a woman stealing a $350 jacket, said the police spokesperson. Police were called to Public Lands on January 7 at 1:30 p.m. for a larceny/shoplifter. The suspect is described as a white female in her...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

PuroClean Opens Natick Location

NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
NATICK, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Chestnut Hill | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

One of the most outstanding places to go shopping west of Boston is The Shops at Chestnut Hill, located in the town that gives it its name. Parking is free in this mall, and you can easily get there by bus since the stop is right in front of it. Bloomingdale 's department store is the most important in this Boston shopping center. It is one of the most famous chains in the United States for its wide variety of fashion brands of excellent quality and design. There are great women's clothing stores in The Shops at Chestnut Hill like NIC + ZOE, Evereve, and Talbots. And for men's clothing there are also good places to shop like Brooks Brothers and J.Crew.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal crash on I-290 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on I-290 in Worcester Sunday night. Police say a car and a van were involved in the crash. The car went off the road with more significant damage. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
WORCESTER, MA
