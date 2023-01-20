Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Only In BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org
Ashmont Grill offered a healthy serving of community-building
IT HAS BEEN, to borrow the hackneyed line from a made-up Boston bar, a real-life place where everybody knows your name. For 18 years, the Ashmont Grill has been the go-to gathering place for my Dorchester neighborhood, as well as for a wider circle of people in Boston and beyond. We were drawn to its high-end comfort food and convivial bar, where you could come for a beer but quickly find yourself in friendly conversation. The patio in back, with wood-burning fire pits to take the chill off in spring and fall, was among Boston’s most inviting outdoor dining spots.
NECN
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
Week begins with solid helping of snow in Worcester County
With the region in line for up to 8 inches of snow, officials in Worcester and other Central Massachusetts communities closed schools Monday. "Due to expected snow accumulation during the afternoon dismissal and likely road conditions, the Worcester Public Schools will be closed on Monday," the Worcester Public Schools wrote in an announcement...
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Ambulance Transports Pedestrian Struck In Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk on January 19, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The adult male was struck at 2:48 p.m. while crossing in the crosswalk at Concord and Kendall streets, said Lt, Mickens. He was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical...
Only In Boston
Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
homestyling.guru
Woburn, MA, Customer: I Would Use CliqStudios Cabinets Again!
#html-body [data-pb-style=PJCA61N]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=AOSQ11W],#html-body [data-pb-style=IDH4YFD]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=W9XTYL6]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=UPW9GFG]{border-style:none} }. Cabinets are excellent quality. Karla was a great help with the design, she was very responsive and had some wonderful ideas! The cabinets arrived when promised. The order was exactly as expected. We had...
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Framingham Police: Woman Stole $350 Jacket
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World on January 7 to investigate a woman stealing a $350 jacket, said the police spokesperson. Police were called to Public Lands on January 7 at 1:30 p.m. for a larceny/shoplifter. The suspect is described as a white female in her...
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
Mass State Police: Marlborough Man, 31, Killed in Route 290 Wrong Way Crash
MARLBOROUGH – Mass State Police are investigating a fatal wrong way crash on Route 290 on Sunday night, January 23. On Sunday, January 22, just before 9 p.m. Massachusetts State Police received a call reporting a single-car spinout crash on Interstate 290 east in the area of the Burncoat Street exit (Exit 23, Route 70).
PuroClean Opens Natick Location
NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
UPDATED: 5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 23, 2023
2. UPDATED – The Framingham Public Libraries closed at 3 p.m. today so all night-time events are cancelled. They may be rescheduled later. Monday Matinee: The main library will screen for free the 2019 movie Little Women, based on the classic novel at 2 p.m. in the Costin room.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
WCAX
Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire
A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Chestnut Hill | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
One of the most outstanding places to go shopping west of Boston is The Shops at Chestnut Hill, located in the town that gives it its name. Parking is free in this mall, and you can easily get there by bus since the stop is right in front of it. Bloomingdale 's department store is the most important in this Boston shopping center. It is one of the most famous chains in the United States for its wide variety of fashion brands of excellent quality and design. There are great women's clothing stores in The Shops at Chestnut Hill like NIC + ZOE, Evereve, and Talbots. And for men's clothing there are also good places to shop like Brooks Brothers and J.Crew.
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal crash on I-290 in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on I-290 in Worcester Sunday night. Police say a car and a van were involved in the crash. The car went off the road with more significant damage. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 15 to Jan 22. There were 202 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,717-square-foot home on Howes Court in Ashburnham that sold for $370,000.
Mayor: City Hall & Framingham Non-Essential Buildings Closing at 3 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Due to the worsening winter storm, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky announced at 3 p.m. that all non-emergency municipal buildings will close at 3 today, January 23, 2023. That means City Hall, the public libraries and the Callahan Center are all closed for the day. All...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0