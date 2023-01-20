Read full article on original website
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
George Santos' lies are casting a harsh spotlight on a powerful Republican who endorsed and raised money for him
Cascading revelations about New York Rep. George Santos' pattern of lies and deception are putting increased scrutiny on powerful New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican and a vocal supporter of Santos during his 2022 campaign.
Oil expert rips Biden's weaponization of Strategic Petroleum Reserve as 'blasphemy': 'Disaster for America'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart addressed the rise in U.S. oil and gas prices and explains how Biden's energy policies are hurting American consumers.
University of Alabama professor leaves due to ‘obsession’ to push equity in science: ‘Rise of illiberalism’
Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki, a Polish immigrant and Earth Science professor left a teaching position due to the “obsession” over the push for equity in science and the “rise of illiberalism.”
Senator calls for investigation into egg price gouging
Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) is calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate soaring egg prices. Egg prices have more than doubled since last year, from $1.79 in December 2021 to $4.25 in December 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In a letter on Tuesday, Reed called on the FTC to investigate…
Dismay over lack of clear policy for library signage continues
photo credit: KRCB/Noah Abrams Public libraries are meant to be neutral ground when it comes to civic disputes over culture, values, and identity in America. That's not always the case, including in Sonoma County. Walk into any one of the 14 different public libraries around Sonoma County and you’ll likely see Pride and Black Lives Matter banners. After a Black Lives Matter display was vandalized in Sebastopol a year ago, library leadership sought to reaffirm the library as an inclusive space, according to interim county library director, Erika Thibualt. "The library administration had some signs created, and this was the former director Ann Hammond's...
Space saviors: NOAA satellites helped save 397 lives in 2022
NOAA satellites have led rescuers to the aid of over 50,000 people in distress since 1982. Last year, satellites helped locate 397 people, including some in a slot canyon in southern Utah.
The Rise and Fall of Freedom in Education in the 1960s and ‘70s
In 1968, a government-appointed committee in Ontario, Canada, published a glossy book-length report entitled Living and Learning: The Report of the Provincial Committee on Aims and Objectives of Education in the Schools of Ontario. The report was the product of three years of research by a committee of establishment figures from various walks of life, headed by Emmett Hall, who was Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, and Lloyd Dennis, a school principal. The report was called the Hall-Dennis Report, after the co-chairs. I learned about it recently from a new book, by Deb O’Rourke, titled Can This Be school? Fifty Years of Democracy at ALPHA, about which I will say more shortly.
Spot the Chatbot: Study Provides Reasons for Hope, Fear
A recent New York Times article revealed experts were unable to spot essays written by ChatGPT. Educators worry that AI-assisted writing might lead to widespread plagiarism and the decline of writing skills. Patterns of error in writing are seldom consistent, unlike the work of chatbots, suggesting fine detail is useful...
Single, Black, and Prospering: Singlehood’s Trailblazers
A new book explores the Love Jones Cohort, showing that Black single people comprise a significant share of the Black middle class. Members of the Cohort model the valuing of relationships beyond just romantic ones. Asking someone why they aren’t married and don’t have children can be elitist, demeaning, insensitive,...
