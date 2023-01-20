ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
US News and World Report

Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
Reuters

What is the Bank of England looking at before rate decision?

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must decide next week how much higher it will raise borrowing costs as it tries to bear down on Britain's double-digit inflation rate without adding too much stress to an economy already close to recession.
NASDAQ

Smaller Fed rate hike may augur end to 'ongoing' increases

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is set to again slow the pace of its interest rate increases at a Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting while also signaling that its battle against inflation is far from over. Economic data since the U.S. central bank's last meeting in December...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Fed’s George Says a Soft Landing Still Possible for US Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who is retiring this month, said officials don’t want to raise interest rates by so much that policy becomes overly restrictive and the economy can avoid a sharp downturn. “This scenario — can there be a soft landing — is one...
Reuters

Pakistan cenbank raises key rate to rein in high inflation

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank on Monday raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 17% in a bid to rein in persistently high inflation, and it said achieving price stability was key to attaining sustainable economic growth in the future.
Quartz

There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

Dollar stays under pressure as sterling, yen rate expectations build

Investing.com -- The dollar tested a new nine-month low in early trade in Europe on Tuesday as economic data from Japan and the U.K. strengthened the case for more interest rate hikes there. By 02:55 ET (07:55 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy