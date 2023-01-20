ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

T-Mobile breached by hackers as 37 million customers impacted

By Luke Barr, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUdbR_0kLQprE200

NEW YORK — T-Mobile says they discovered a "bad actor" was taking information through a single application, according to an SEC filing by the company this week.

"The preliminary result from our investigation indicates that the bad actor(s) obtained data from this API for approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts, though many of these accounts did not include the full data set," the SEC filing dated Jan. 19 says.

The wireless giant is facing the second major breach in as many years. They said the activity started on Nov. 25 and they notified the proper agencies when they discovered the hack on Jan. 5, 2023.

"We are continuing to diligently investigate the unauthorized activity," T-Mobile said. "In addition, we have notified certain federal agencies about the incident, and we are concurrently working with law enforcement. Additionally, we have begun notifying customers whose information may have been obtained by the bad actor in accordance with applicable state and federal requirements."

The company said they were able to trace the identity of the activity and stop it.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has previously warned of major hacks occurring on or around holidays -- and it would appear this started around Thanksgiving.

The company says the most sensitive customer data wasn't taken but some personal information was.

"The API abused by the bad actor does not provide access to any customer payment card information (PCI), social security numbers/tax IDs, driver’s license or other government ID numbers, passwords/PINs or other financial account information, so none of this information was exposed. Rather, the impacted API is only able to provide a limited set of customer account data, including name, billing address, email, phone number, date of birth, T-Mobile account number and information such as the number of lines on the account and plan features."

After the first hack, the company says they went through extensive cybersecurity measures.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

DOJ sues Google, accusing company of violating antitrust laws

The Justice Department and several states filed suit Tuesday against Google, accusing the company of violating antitrust laws to preserve its dominance over digital advertising technologies. The technologies, known as ad tech, automatically connect prospective advertisers with website publishers who have open ad space. They’re automatically triggered when a person...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and eight states sued Google on Tuesday, alleging that its dominance in digital advertising harms competition as well as consumers and advertisers — including the U.S. government. The government alleges that Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Spain hits delivery app with new fine for labor violation

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s labor ministry issued app-based food delivery company Glovo a new fine of 57 million euros ($62 million) on Tuesday for violating labor laws. The ministry said that Glovo was being punished for not contracting its riders as employees and for giving gigs to irregular immigrants without work permits.
WSB Radio

Elon Musk: 'I had no ill motive' in tweet about Tesla buyout

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk returned to the stand for a third day Tuesday in a class-action lawsuit brought by Tesla investors who allege he misled them with a tweet about a deal that never happened, testifying that his intent had been to let his shareholders know he was considering a buyout.
WSB Radio

Federal Reserve and the markets in standoff on rate hikes

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sooner or later, either Wall Street or the Federal Reserve has to blink. Nearly a year into the Fed's drive to quash inflation by hiking interest rates at a blistering pace, investors still don't seem to fully believe what the Fed warns is coming next: Higher rates through the end of the year, which could sharply raise unemployment and slow growth.
WSB Radio

Stocks drift on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks drifted between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as more big companies deliver their latest financial results and updates amid lingering concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:51 p.m. Eastern. The Dow...
WSB Radio

Netflix to crack down on password sharing by end of first quarter

If you share a Netflix password, the clock is ticking. In a letter to shareholders sent last week, the streaming company confirmed rumors that it would start cracking down on shared accounts and will start making everyone pay for their own logins, CBS News reported. A specific date was not...
WSB Radio

3M cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally

3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide as it looks to align itself with adjusted production volumes. The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products.
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: FDA asks panel to ok plan for annual COVID-19 booster shots

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is proposing that adults get a yearly shot of the latest COVID-19 vaccine, the agency announced Monday. The agency asked its panel of external advisers – the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) – to consider retiring the original vaccines and using the bivalent vaccine approved last fall for primary and booster shots, according to briefing documents published on Monday.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
118K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy