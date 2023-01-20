Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mercedes F1 chief's Ferrari: Today's Car News
A prototype for the redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class due out later this year has been spotted. The new mid-size sedan looks like it's taking on a sleeker design for its next generation, adding to rumors that the sleek CLS-Class and GT 4-Door Coupe may be phased out at the end of their current life cycles.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars
Find out why HotCars says there's 1 recent Ford F-150 model year you should avoid buying used. The post There’s 1 Recent Ford F-150 Model Year to Avoid, Says HotCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk Left Bewildered By Peculiar Davos 2023 Rule Of Not Allowing EVs To Drive Around VIPs: 'Ironic Indeed'
The World Economic Forum 2023 — a gathering of world leaders, top business executives and civil society, got underway in Davos, Switzerland on Monday. What Happened: A piece of news out of Davos, an Alpine resort town, left Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk bewildered. A YouTube video shared...
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
US Air Force veteran totaled $392k Audi R8 he spent nearly two years waiting for within 12 hours of getting behind wheel
A U.S. Airforce veteran and supercar collector totaled a $392,000 Audi R8 within 12 hours of waiting 18 months for the vehicle. The former military member, 36-year-old Reco Jefferson, had waited nearly two years to drive the vehicle after spending $60,000 upgrading the model’s engine and gearbox. But after...
This Never-Used 550-HP Ford Mustang GT500 Crate Motor Needs a Good Home
Bring a TrailerThe 5.4 liter V8 makes its power with help from four camshafts and an Eaton supercharger.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
6 Cool Cars Up For Grabs At Mecum's Largest Collector Car Auction
The world's largest collector car auction kicked off today in Kissimmee, Florida. Mecum Auctions is hosting the occasion from today to 15 January, and the collection of cars up for grabs is insane. Several main attractions include a 1969 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar private jet and many examples of fine old-school...
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Carscoops
Tesla Accidentally Shows CCS Compatible ‘Magic Dock’ That Can Charge Other EVs
In just the latest example of Tesla introducing new products late, the CCS-compatible charging station that was supposed to be introduced in 2021, allowing any EV to top up their battery at its charging stations, may just have been teased. Screenshots, allegedly taken from the Tesla app and posted to...
