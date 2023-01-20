Read full article on original website
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
WATCH: Idaho’s Most Evil Woman Once Competed on Wheel of Fortune
By now, you've probably heard of the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. They're going to be facing trial in April of 2023 for their heinous acts against J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and Tammy Daybell. Their horrific crimes are documented in the trending Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother and one particular detail absolutely caught me off guard.
