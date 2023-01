January 22, 2023 - FOLSOM.– California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) officials are investigating the death of Joseph D. Horne as a homicide. At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed what appeared to be a fight inside a cell occupied by Horne and Deshai C. Moore in one of the housing buildings. Once inside.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO