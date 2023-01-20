The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 01/24/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.22. This value represents a 4.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.81 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.

