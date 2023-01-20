Read full article on original website
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
What is the Leopard 2 tank, and why does Ukraine want it?
Even as the U.S. and its NATO allies have announced another package of military aid to Ukraine, full of military vehicles, air defense systems, rockets and missiles, a notable omission is the one piece of equipment that has come to dominate recent talks: tanks. For months, Ukrainian officials have pressed...
U.S., NATO countries announce massive weapons package for Ukraine
The U.S. and other NATO countries say they will ship a huge, wide-ranging package of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sending a clear signal that the war with Russia is expected to escalate in the months ahead. "This shows our long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked aggression," U.S. Defense...
Latest on Ukraine: Waiting for Germany's Leopard tanks (Jan. 23)
Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Attention continues to be fixed on Germany as it weighs whether to send Ukraine its Leopard 2 battle tanks. The country has come under increasing criticism for so far declining calls to send its tanks. On Tuesday, the German defense minister is due for talks with NATO's secretary-general in Berlin.
Morning news brief
Leaders from Ukraine and its allies gathered around a table in Germany today. They're discussing how to help Ukraine as Russia's invasion nears its first anniversary. Many nations are sending aid, and one nation faces extra pressure to send more. Germany has yet to allow Ukraine to receive German-made battle tanks.
Is the U.S. government designating too many documents as 'classified'?
The mishandling of classified documents continues to make headlines, first with the FBI's Aug. 2022 raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and, more recently, with the revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden's private office and also in his home. Historian Matthew Connelly says one reason we see problems like this is that far too many government records are being categorized as "classified."
Biden's offshore wind plan could create thousands of jobs but challenges remain
The United States is trying to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in order to meet its climate goals under the Paris climate agreement. A major contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is the energy sector, which accounts for about 25% of total emissions. The Biden administration wants to significantly...
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern is resigning. Is there a lesson for other politicians?
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement that she would step down as the country's leader by February shocked many of her constituents and leaders around the world. "I'm leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility," the 42-year-old Ardern said in her announcement on Thursday local time. "The...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced her intent to step down in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus in the seaside town of Napier, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called for a general election on Oct. 14.
Why we have a debt ceiling, and why this trip to the brink may be different
Don't stop me, even if you've heard this one. The debt limit is back. Congress is having another moment. And this particular round of wrestling over the issue could carry the ugliest economic consequences yet. The U.S. government technically ran out of money to meet its myriad obligations on Thursday....
The State Department launches a new way for ordinary Americans to resettle refugees
With refugee resettlement organizations stretched thin, the State Department is trying to make it easier for everyday Americans to sponsor refugees from abroad and help them resettle in the U.S. The private sponsorship program announced today, known as Welcome Corps, could mark a significant shift in how refugee resettlement in...
Chinese researchers are making claims that, if true, would threaten national security
The threat of hackers piercing through the digital protections that guard state secrets - that's the sort of thing that keeps national security experts up at night. So it was news when Chinese researchers recently claimed that they could break a common encryption algorithm with an emerging technology called quantum computing. But some encryption experts are skeptical.
