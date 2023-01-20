ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Leopard 2 tank, and why does Ukraine want it?

Even as the U.S. and its NATO allies have announced another package of military aid to Ukraine, full of military vehicles, air defense systems, rockets and missiles, a notable omission is the one piece of equipment that has come to dominate recent talks: tanks. For months, Ukrainian officials have pressed...
U.S., NATO countries announce massive weapons package for Ukraine

The U.S. and other NATO countries say they will ship a huge, wide-ranging package of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sending a clear signal that the war with Russia is expected to escalate in the months ahead. "This shows our long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked aggression," U.S. Defense...
Latest on Ukraine: Waiting for Germany's Leopard tanks (Jan. 23)

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Attention continues to be fixed on Germany as it weighs whether to send Ukraine its Leopard 2 battle tanks. The country has come under increasing criticism for so far declining calls to send its tanks. On Tuesday, the German defense minister is due for talks with NATO's secretary-general in Berlin.
Morning news brief

Leaders from Ukraine and its allies gathered around a table in Germany today. They're discussing how to help Ukraine as Russia's invasion nears its first anniversary. Many nations are sending aid, and one nation faces extra pressure to send more. Germany has yet to allow Ukraine to receive German-made battle tanks.
Is the U.S. government designating too many documents as 'classified'?

The mishandling of classified documents continues to make headlines, first with the FBI's Aug. 2022 raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and, more recently, with the revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden's private office and also in his home. Historian Matthew Connelly says one reason we see problems like this is that far too many government records are being categorized as "classified."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced her intent to step down in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus in the seaside town of Napier, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called for a general election on Oct. 14.
Chinese researchers are making claims that, if true, would threaten national security

The threat of hackers piercing through the digital protections that guard state secrets - that's the sort of thing that keeps national security experts up at night. So it was news when Chinese researchers recently claimed that they could break a common encryption algorithm with an emerging technology called quantum computing. But some encryption experts are skeptical.
