ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northroyaltonathletics.com

Nordonia Knights defeat Freshman Bears in devastating 51-54 OT loss

The Bears showed up strong in the fourth quarter taking the Knights into overtime, but they couldn’t pull off the win. Alex Capretta and Omar Suleiman set new scoring highs for the season with 18 points each. Also scoring were Michael Suhy with 6 points, Steven Willman with 5 points, and Dillon McCostlin with 4 points.
Cleveland.com

Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You

CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakewood shooting at Corky’s Place bar, 2 injured, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Lakewood Police Department, two people were injured during a shooting at Corky’s Place early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at 13302 Detriot Avenue around 12:50 a.m. to find a person who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, and another person who had been punched in the face by the same suspect.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed

(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
kentwired.com

OPINION: Kent State is leaving a student organization behind

A nearly 50-year tradition at Kent State University is in jeopardy due to the faculty and staff of the Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship. In January 1975, the Beta-Pi chapter of Delta Sigma Pi took a new step in fundraising efforts by opening the Delta Sig concession stand in the Business Administration Building. The goal was to promote brotherhood, fundraise and further the fraternity while having an inexpensive snack option for the campus community to stop by during the day. Throughout the years, the concession stand has brought in a significant amount of money for the chapter. Profits from the concession stand continually help keep dues low for those involved.
KENT, OH
Cleveland.com

Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy