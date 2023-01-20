Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Loses to Cuyahoga Falls Middle School 46-23
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Loses to Cuyahoga Falls Middle School 46-23 On Tuesday, January 17 th the Bears traveled to Cuyahoga Falls Middle School to battle the Black Tigers. The first quarter was a physical battle between the Suburban League foes which saw the home team take a...
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 8 th Grade Basketball Team Comes Up Short Against Brecksville Middle School 44-26
School 44-26 On Thursday, January 19 th the Bears hosted the Bees from Brecksville Middle School for the annual middle school tailgate game. From the opening tip the guests showed why they were undefeated and sitting atop the Suburban League. They jumped on the Bears with their defensive pressure which...
northroyaltonathletics.com
Nordonia Knights defeat Freshman Bears in devastating 51-54 OT loss
The Bears showed up strong in the fourth quarter taking the Knights into overtime, but they couldn’t pull off the win. Alex Capretta and Omar Suleiman set new scoring highs for the season with 18 points each. Also scoring were Michael Suhy with 6 points, Steven Willman with 5 points, and Dillon McCostlin with 4 points.
Former All-Star third baseman Sal Bando, a Cleveland native, dies at 78
MILWAUKEE — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78. According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
Missing 10-year-old Cleveland boy found hiding in grandmother’s home
A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing after leaving his Cleveland home.
YMCA offers classes to help senior citizens combat loneliness with exercise
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland accommodates a wide variety of interests and functional abilities in its programming for older adults. The Y has fitness classes specifically designed for older adults.
cleveland19.com
Lakewood shooting at Corky’s Place bar, 2 injured, police say
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Lakewood Police Department, two people were injured during a shooting at Corky’s Place early Sunday morning. Police say officers arrived at 13302 Detriot Avenue around 12:50 a.m. to find a person who had a gunshot wound to his right thigh, and another person who had been punched in the face by the same suspect.
2023 St. Jude Dream Home details revealed
(WJW) — Tickets for the 2023 Fox 8 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale one month from Monday. This year’s modern farmhouse-style home is being built in Mayfield Village by Skoda Construction. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is valued at $600,000. Each $100 ticket gives you a chance to win the dream home, a new […]
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to hire nonprofit to run Cleveland-owned Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland intends to hire a nonprofit to manage the historic city-owned Highland Park Golf Course as part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s goal of revitalizing the course, maintaining and expanding Cleveland residents’ access to the sport of golf and potentially attracting tournaments.
'Come early, stay late': Cleveland aims to increase downtown winter nightlife
The streets aren't always flooded with people during the winter months in Cleveland, but that doesn't mean people aren't looking to enjoy a downtown nightlife.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
kentwired.com
OPINION: Kent State is leaving a student organization behind
A nearly 50-year tradition at Kent State University is in jeopardy due to the faculty and staff of the Ambassador Crawford College of Business and Entrepreneurship. In January 1975, the Beta-Pi chapter of Delta Sigma Pi took a new step in fundraising efforts by opening the Delta Sig concession stand in the Business Administration Building. The goal was to promote brotherhood, fundraise and further the fraternity while having an inexpensive snack option for the campus community to stop by during the day. Throughout the years, the concession stand has brought in a significant amount of money for the chapter. Profits from the concession stand continually help keep dues low for those involved.
Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
