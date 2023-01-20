Read full article on original website
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: January 15, 1973
From the January 15, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. A new building to be erected at Wayne State College will be named the Walter Benthack Hall of Applied Science. It honors Dr. Benthack, who has practiced medicine in Wayne since 1930 and swerved on the state college governing board from 1939 to 1945.
norfolkneradio.com
Assault in Woodland Park lands Norfolk man behind bars
WOODLAND PARK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a man early Saturday morning after receiving numerous calls to the same location. Sheriffs were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of Forest Drive in Woodland Park around 5:25 a.m. after one call stated that a female was lying in a driveway covered in blood. Once on scene, sheriffs found a female who appeared to have been assaulted.
KETV.com
New details in case against couple accused of quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — New details emerge in the case against a couple accused of a quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska. First, defense attorneys are asking for a judge to throw out the death penalty against Jason Jones. Jones, 42, faces multiple counts of homicide, use of a weapon and...
News Channel Nebraska
Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene
PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton County Sheriff's Office held annual appreciation supper
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office had their annual appreciation supper for their staff. SCSO invited office members and their spouses/guests to an annual meal on Friday night in order to relax and spend time together. Guests were able to have a meal together and reminisced moments that...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, threatening people with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home and threatened the residents with a knife. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report about a disturbance at a home in Woodland Park around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said 22-year-old Safaa...
norfolkneradio.com
Fire occurs at same address as denied conditional use permit
NORFOLK - It took multiple firefighters about half an hour to control a fire Friday night at 1600 South 5th Street in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Fire Division Lieutenant Nathan Wortmann, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initial crews also encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.
KSNB Local4
Hazmat crews spend hours cleaning up after semi-truck collision
SILVER CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Hazmat crews spent Friday evening cleaning up several gallons of motor oil after two semi-trucks collided near Silver Creek. According to Merrick County Captain Jake Bauer, deputies were called out to the intersection of Highway 39 and Highway 30 around 3:20 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
