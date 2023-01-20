WOODLAND PARK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a man early Saturday morning after receiving numerous calls to the same location. Sheriffs were called to a disturbance in the 700 block of Forest Drive in Woodland Park around 5:25 a.m. after one call stated that a female was lying in a driveway covered in blood. Once on scene, sheriffs found a female who appeared to have been assaulted.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO