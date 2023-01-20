The first time I ever ordered a beer by Athletic Brewing Co., I couldn’t have been less interested in abstaining from alcohol. A few years ago, I was at a hip Mediterranean restaurant with a friend, inhaling hummus and Negronis, and we came to a break in the action—our glasses were empty. The server came over and, feeling rushed, I grabbed the menu and quickly looked for something that sounded good. I can’t explain what compelled me in that moment, but I saw that they had a non-alcoholic IPA and decided I wanted to try it. The beer turned out to be the Free Wave hazy IPA by Athletic, and I found it delicious. This weird, Negroni-fueled moment was the beginning of an increasingly important relationship I would have with Athletic Brewing.

