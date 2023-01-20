ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?

A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
WISCONSIN STATE
Westword

Hex Cassette Brings "Ecstatic Satanic Dance" to the Crypt

For Zachary Jordan, aka Hex Cassette, writing dark, synthesizer-heavy dance music is a vehicle for doing what he loves the most: performing. “Life is performance, in some sense," he muses. "You have to perform in your work and act like a different person, you perform during certain relationships, you perform to your family. Life is a performance, and this is just a different kind."
DENVER, CO
Vice

I Tried Athletic Brewing Co.'s Hyped Non-Alcoholic Beers

The first time I ever ordered a beer by Athletic Brewing Co., I couldn’t have been less interested in abstaining from alcohol. A few years ago, I was at a hip Mediterranean restaurant with a friend, inhaling hummus and Negronis, and we came to a break in the action—our glasses were empty. The server came over and, feeling rushed, I grabbed the menu and quickly looked for something that sounded good. I can’t explain what compelled me in that moment, but I saw that they had a non-alcoholic IPA and decided I wanted to try it. The beer turned out to be the Free Wave hazy IPA by Athletic, and I found it delicious. This weird, Negroni-fueled moment was the beginning of an increasingly important relationship I would have with Athletic Brewing.
CHICAGO, IL
Fortune

A trademark war is brewing between an indie rock band and a major breakfast cereal maker

The most unlikely of trademark wars is brewing between an indie rock band and a major breakfast cereal manufacturer, with a line of cereal cups at the heart of the fight. Post Foods has filed a complaint against the band OK Go, saying it was a preemptive move following months of legal threats from the band, which claimed the company was trying to capitalize on its name.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy