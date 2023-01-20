Read full article on original website
Related
London Sees an Explosion of Chassidus Learning
The past few years have seen tremendous growth of spreading the teachings of Chassidus in London with yungeleit from all chassidishe kreizen gathering to learn Chassidus. A recent farbrengen at the newly-opened Merkaz LeToras Hachassidus drew a large crowd. The past few years have seen tremendous growth of spreading the...
Toronto Chabad Cheder Parents Unite for Hakhel Melave Malka
The Shmuel Zahavy Cheder Chabad family joined for an elegant Melave Malka to salute its Rebbis, Morahs, school administrators and staff, and to celebrate their children’s chinuch. Motzei Shabbos parshas Shemos, the Shmuel Zahavy Cheder Chabad family joined for an elegant and masterfully planned Melave Malka. We may not...
Derher Kids Launches Yud Shevat Resource Site
Derher for Kids launched a dedicated site to support your children’s Yud Shevat inspiration, with an interactive Kahoot game, a Yud Shvat Quiz/Questionnaire, and full access to other Derher articles and resources. With Yud Shevat not far away, you’ve probably started thinking about how you can make the day...
Tut Altz’s Daily Boost Unpacks Women and Moshiach
Melbourne Shlucha Mrs. Miri Lipskier will host a women’s track of the Daily Boost podcast as it focuses on the power of Jewish women ahead of the Rebbetzin’s yahrtzeit. Ahead of the month of Shvat, Tut Altz’s Daily Boost Podcast is highlighting the unique role of Jewish women in readying the world for Moshiach.
YK Yerushalayim Opens Registration For Summer 5783
Yeshivas Kayitz Yerushalayim, known for its strong and positive learning program, accompanied by an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience, has opened registration for summer 5783. Over the last 5 years, Yeshiva Kayitz Yerushalayim has established itself as a unique learning and adventure experience. Located in Nachlaot, a quaint 200-year-old neighborhood steps away...
Community Welcomes Torah Dedicated to Beloved Doctor
The Chabad community in Creteil, France welcomed a new Torah dedicated in memory of Dr. Yitzchak Bokobza a”h, a family practitioner, who was a role model and popular member of the thriving French community. Photos: Mendy Sebbon. The Chabad community in Creteil, France welcomed a new Torah dedicated in...
Chabad Renovates Kever of Famed Mussar Founder
At the initiative of the Chabad shliach in Kaliningrad, Rabbi Avraham Boruch Deutch, a permanent structure was built over the kever of Rabbi Yisroel Salanter, founder of the Musar movement. Photos: Kaliningrad Chabad House. The Jewish community of Kaliningrad is getting ready for a special day, the 140th yahrzeit of...
Young Professionals to Explore Pre-Holocaust Poland on New Trip
Chabad Young Professionals International is offering a unique journey for young Jewish professionals to explore Jewish life in Poland before the Holocaust. For centuries, Jewish life flourished in hundreds of Torah hubs throughout Poland. The vibrant and colorful communities that existed before the Holocaust left a lasting impact on Jewish history. Now, Chabad Young Professionals International (CYP) is offering a unique opportunity for young Jewish professionals to journey to Poland and discover their place in this storied history. From visiting holy sites to reliving the glorious world of the shtetl, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the expansive Jewish story and their place in it.
Los Angeles Educators and Spouses Saluted at Appreciation Dinner
Rebbeim, Moros, Teachers, Support Staff, and administrators of 3 Chabad Schools in Los Angeles gathered for a staff appreciation Hakhel Melava Malka for all staff members and their spouses. On Motzei Shabbos Parshas Vo’eira, Cheder Menachem and Bais Chaya Mushka Schools of Los Angeles hosted a Staff Appreciation Hakhel Melava...
