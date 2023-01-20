Chabad Young Professionals International is offering a unique journey for young Jewish professionals to explore Jewish life in Poland before the Holocaust. For centuries, Jewish life flourished in hundreds of Torah hubs throughout Poland. The vibrant and colorful communities that existed before the Holocaust left a lasting impact on Jewish history. Now, Chabad Young Professionals International (CYP) is offering a unique opportunity for young Jewish professionals to journey to Poland and discover their place in this storied history. From visiting holy sites to reliving the glorious world of the shtetl, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the expansive Jewish story and their place in it.

