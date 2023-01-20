Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
NJ veteran gets almost 3 years in prison for sending $500K+ to Syrian Al-Qaeda branch lover was in
A 55-year-old veteran was sentenced to almost three years in prison on Tuesday for secretly providing financial support for Al-Nusra Front, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, according to the Department of Justice.
anash.org
London Sees an Explosion of Chassidus Learning
The past few years have seen tremendous growth of spreading the teachings of Chassidus in London with yungeleit from all chassidishe kreizen gathering to learn Chassidus. A recent farbrengen at the newly-opened Merkaz LeToras Hachassidus drew a large crowd. The past few years have seen tremendous growth of spreading the...
Toronto Chabad Cheder Parents Unite for Hakhel Melave Malka
The Shmuel Zahavy Cheder Chabad family joined for an elegant Melave Malka to salute its Rebbis, Morahs, school administrators and staff, and to celebrate their children’s chinuch. Motzei Shabbos parshas Shemos, the Shmuel Zahavy Cheder Chabad family joined for an elegant and masterfully planned Melave Malka. We may not...
Russian Tanachs Combat Missionary Fakes
After hearing about the widespread distribution of a phony Russian-language Tanach by missionaries, Yad L’achim began exchanging the fakes for legitimate, brand-new Tanachs. The widespread distribution of a Russian-language “Tenach” by missionaries has forced Yad L’Achim to embark on a historic initiative: The distribution of hundreds of copies of an authentic Tenach that has been accurately translated into Russian.
Community Welcomes Torah Dedicated to Beloved Doctor
The Chabad community in Creteil, France welcomed a new Torah dedicated in memory of Dr. Yitzchak Bokobza a”h, a family practitioner, who was a role model and popular member of the thriving French community. Photos: Mendy Sebbon. The Chabad community in Creteil, France welcomed a new Torah dedicated in...
