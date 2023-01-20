ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

IE Voice

Keeping it Real: Arrogant and Self-Assured, Sheriff Chad Bianco Begins New Term

Could the saying “pride comes before the fall” be a premonition of what’s to come for Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco? Will his cocky arrogance result in more missteps that may one day result in his setback or failure in the coming six years? No one knows for sure, but we can certainly bet money that he doesn’t think so. Bianco thinks he’s untouchable and may even be aspiring to higher office. To that pipe dream I say, spare us, please.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Officers search Hemet home of Monterey Park gunman

Law enforcement on Sunday night swarmed the Hemet home of 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, the man authorities believe to be responsible for shooting and killing 10 people and wounding 10 others Saturday night in Monterey Park. Authorities also said Tran tried but failed to target another dance hall later in...
HEMET, CA
cottagesgardens.com

Hollywood Actor Fess Parker Lived in this Cool Palm Springs Home Listed for $2M

This property may be located in Palm Springs, but there’s no shortage of Hollywood history here. Famous Disney actor Fess Parker, known for his roles as Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, originally owned this circa-1974 home. Before his death, Parker also founded the Fess Parker Winery. Now the current owner, former Hollywood television executive Tim Krubsack, is selling his home himself for $1,975,000.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count

The homeless Point In Time count is gearing up to start next week. See the 2022 (PIT) count article for reference. The City's Point in Time Count will start at the Palm Springs Convention Center at 5:30 a.m. #PointinTimeCount Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The Homeless Count is a county-wide event requiring many volunteers to canvass The post Riverside County is preparing for the 2023 Point In Time Homeless Count appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

50-mile procession planned for slain Riverside Deputy

The procession for slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. It will start in Murrieta and end in Rancho Cucamonga. The public is invited to line the streets, but the interment will be private. A public viewing is set for Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Murrieta Valley Funeral Home.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities

Land lease negotiations, it's a costly issue that thousands of homeowners across the greater Palm Springs area are going to face in coming years. In Karen Devine's in-depth report "Pay to Stay," she takes a look at the impact that the end of decades-long tribal land leases could have on many communities in the valley. The post Pay to Stay: The impact the end of tribal land leases could have on local communities appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
tourcounsel.com

Westfield North County | Shopping mall in California

Westfield North County is a mall in Escondido, California near the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. It has 3 floors and a good variety of shops for clothes, gifts, accessories and much more. Its design is modern and it is very pleasant to spend a quiet day of shopping. Here you can visit the Target supermarket, or the JCPenney and Macy's department stores.
ESCONDIDO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire

A firefighter is recovering following a house fire Friday night in Indian Wells. Cal Fire reported it broke out after 9:30 p.m. Friday off Hummingbird Lane. The two-story house was reportedly 4,000 square feet and 30% of it was on fire when emergency crews arrived. Firefighters from both Cathedral City and Palm Springs helped to The post Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove

Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department rescued a fallen hiker near Pine Cove Sunday afternoon. The report was made around 1:05 p.m. on the Pacific Crest Trail near Strawberry Creek. A helicopter was used to hoist the patient and they were then taken to the hospital. Be the first to know when news breaks in The post Fallen hiker rescued near Pine Cove appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Street racing experience is not fun for driver and passenger in Redlands

A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them. On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
REDLANDS, CA
mynewsla.com

Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico

A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured

The builder of a long-delayed resort development in La Quinta updated city leaders this week on his resort project. It was the first such official update he’s given to the city since last summer.  Robert Green of the Robert Green Company told city council members he is feverishly working to secure a new batch of The post Talus developer tells La Quinta city leaders no firm date for hotel completion until financing is secured appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA

