Colorado State

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs

If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
Will the Use of Helicopter Taxis Take Off in Colorado?

The way humans get around has evolved significantly over the last century. From a country that once used horse-and-buggies as the main mode of transportation to people now having the option to charter private planes, drive an electric vehicle, or even hop onto a stray scooter sitting on the sidewalk and go – getting to places quickly is easier now than ever before.
