20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Fun Facts: Ever Wonder How Places in Colorado Got Their Names?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
Does Cincinnati Beat Northern Colorado for Coolest AirBNB Award?
It's pretty well documented that we have some pretty cool Airbnb properties to choose from in Colorado. There's the Cripple Creek Bubble Dome. Or a few barns you can rent in Fort Collins. There's even a handful of different places you can rent for less than $200 a night where...
coloradopolitics.com
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little...
Colorado’s Glasshouse Offers 360-Degree Views to Overnight Guests
Trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. Glasshouse Airbnb in Basalt, Colorado. This amazing Airbnb makes for an...
Love Collectibles? “RetroMania” Is Back In Colorado This Month
If you're a collector or Comic-Con fan in Colorado, then you know all about when these big shows come through. Have you ever heard of RetroMania though? It's back next weekend. RetroMania Collectibles Show In Colorado. Toys and collectibles aren't just for kids. Contrary to what you may be told,...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
National Weather Service map shows "rare sight" in Colorado
A satellite map that was recently shared to Twitter by the National Weather Service's Pueblo branch shows the widespread snow cover across Colorado. "A rare sight in Colorado...snow on the ground across most of the state! Two satellite images (10:26 AM Jan 22, 2023) indicating snow cover," the tweet reads.
Colorado man selling ‘witness tree’ table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
Funny Rejected Colorado License Plates Will Make You LOL
The State of Colorado's DMV has continued its role as the "Fun Police" to kick off the new year as it released its list of banned and rejected custom license plate options for 2023. Banned License Plates In Colorado. How many times have you been driving behind someone or sitting...
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Study Names Colorado’s Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier
Earlier this year, we learned that alot.com designated Lochbuie as the ugliest town in Colorado. You may agree with that statement, you may not. You could also be thinking — what the hell is Lochbuie?. Uncover Colorado reports that Lochbuie (pronounced lock-BOO-ee) is a statutory town nestled in Adams...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
Will the Use of Helicopter Taxis Take Off in Colorado?
The way humans get around has evolved significantly over the last century. From a country that once used horse-and-buggies as the main mode of transportation to people now having the option to charter private planes, drive an electric vehicle, or even hop onto a stray scooter sitting on the sidewalk and go – getting to places quickly is easier now than ever before.
