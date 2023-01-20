Read full article on original website
Christian County has 4 residents in regional leadership group
Four residents of Christian County have been selected for the first class of Leadership West Kentucky, a regional development program sponsored by the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance. They are:. Martha Argot, United Southern Bank. Ruth Lynch, retired from Christian County Public Schools. Josh Ryan, Planter Bank. DeeAnna Sova, director...
drugstorenews.com
Dollar General offers mobile health clinics at 3 middle Tennessee locations
Dollar General locations in Clarksville and Cumberland Furnace are offering health services by DocGo On-Demand. Dollar General is joining the fray of retailers that are moving into the health clinic space. The retailer shared that three stores in Middle Tennessee now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services by DocGo On-Demand.
tbinewsroom.com
Two Job Openings Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit. Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 123)
This past week, Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church recognized the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. observance on Saturday, January 14. At 8 am members, friends and the community gathered at Corinthian Church as a part of this historic day of celebration and recognition. The special guest speaker was Rev. Dr....
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
Clarksville man found guilty in parents’ murder
William "Roger" Campbell had been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William "Bill" Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their Jackson Road home in January 2010.
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. TN declines federal funding for HIV prevention. Couple falls victim to...
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
rewind943.com
Pet peeves of driving in Clarksville
It doesn’t matter if you are taking a road trip across the country, driving across town or driving down the street, we all have one pet peeve while driving! What’s yours?. People are talking about their biggest driving pet peeves, and several have mentioned those people who think they’re being “nice,” but it’s actually dangerous.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden Announces Upcoming Plans for Tennessee’s Economy
NASHVILLE, TN — President Joe Biden has released his economic plan for Tennessee, as well as a recap of accomplishments made by his administration since taking office in 2020. These accomplishments include a shrinking unemployment rate, 206,000 new jobs, and 179,004 new business filings in Tennessee since December 2020, with bigger plans for the state scheduled further this year.
clarksvillenow.com
Freddy’s opens second Clarksville location on Tuesday, this one on MLK Jr. Parkway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is set to open a second location in Clarksville on Tuesday. This one will be in the Sango area at 900 Highway 76, or Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, near Publix. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Autumn Bell Ring Presentation
Christian County High School officially presented grad Autumn Bell with her state championship ring between the 3rd and 4th quarters of Saturday night’s game between Christian County and Hopkinsville. Bell won the state triple jump back in the spring of 2022 at the state track meet. Check out these pics from the presentation.
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
WSMV
Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police. Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly...
fox17.com
'It's a power struggle out here': Woman living at Hermitage homeless camp opens up
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in a Hermitage homeless camp talks openly about the struggles from within while people living and working near the camp complain about the problems camp residents are causing. Area residents and businesses are sympathetic, but they're tired of being afraid of the...
wkdzradio.com
Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center
One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
WKRN
Passenger involved in crash arrested
'Kraken' COVID-19 variant — is as scary as it sounds?
A new variant of COVID-19 is now in Nashville, but luckily doctors said its new name, Kraken — like the terrifying sea monster — makes it seem scarier than it really is.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Housing Authority begins search for new director, commissioner resigns over $311,000 in payments
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Housing Authority (CHA) has begun searching for a permanent executive director as well as a full-time finance director after concerns were raised about both positions this week. Additionally, one commissioner has resigned citing fears that the board may be violating federal law.
