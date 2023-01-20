Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Statewide delay to receive birth and death certificates
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many island residents are concerned over how long it takes to receive both a birth and death certificate for their loved ones. A new mom, Jaimie Song said she contacted the Department of Health multiple times for her 13-week-old daughter’s birth certificate and received no response.
KITV.com
Honolulu prosecutor shares changes to sentencing and parole guidelines
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm today outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system. Honolulu Prosecuting Office shares department's position on paroling. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm outlined his departments positions on sentencing and paroling within the state's courts and justice system.
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Fairly dry conditions, vog, huge surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Light to moderate east-southeast winds will allow for voggy conditions across the islands. Starting the day with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy by this afternoon. Isolated showers. Highs 83 to 88. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Maui...Trade winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, Partly cloudy....
KITV.com
Over 60 rescues made by Ocean safety after massive waves hit Oahu shores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ocean Safety reported 69 rescues on Sunday, as massive waves slammed into shorelines around Oahu. A baby was rescued after a being washed under a home by large wave on Ke Iki Road Sunday morning.
KITV.com
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa's casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the...
KITV.com
A somber day, at viewing for last Hawaiian Princess Abigail Kawananakoa
The recent passing of 'The Last Hawaiian Princess' Abigail Kawananakoa drawing countless mourners paying their last respects at today's Memorial Service at Iolani Palace in Honolulu. Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'. The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display...
KITV.com
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
KITV.com
LIVE BREAKING: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years!
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years! Thousands of surf fans have descended upon Oahu’s North Shore Sunday, for the tenth running of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay. ‘The Eddie’ was last run on Feb. 25, 2016, when Hawaii’s John John Florence won the contest, which was then called the Quicksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau. This year’s field will include about 40 of the world’s top big-wave surfers, and for the first time, six women. The contest was created in 1984 but has only been held nine times in years when a winter north swell was large enough for the Eddie’s wave-height requirements. To run the contest, Waimea Bay’s waves must consistently be equivalent to about 40 feet (about 20 feet Hawaiian-style) with the right wind conditions. Clyde Aikau, brother of the legendary waterman and organizer of the contest, said he was expecting waves to reach 50 to 60 feet wave faces on Sunday. Before dawn today, Waimea Bay was already packed with hundreds of fans and traffic was slow-moving for miles in either direction.
KITV.com
"Stairway to Heaven" stairs could stay
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There is a possibility the famous "Haiku stairs" in Kaneohe won't be torn down after all. The future of the so called Stairway to Heaven came up Monday, as the state legislature heard from the four county Mayors.
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
KITV.com
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: January 23, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – VOG and big surf lingers Tuesday. A front brings scattered rains and clears the VOG Wednesday. Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
KITV.com
State leaders to consider tax cuts for struggling families
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Both Senate and House leaders say they generally agree with the governor's proposals in his first state-of-the-state address. But ultimately what can be accomplished comes down to the budget. "He's kind of generally diagnosed the problem. And now you're looking at the surgeons who are going in...
Comments / 0