ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman assaults multiple flight attendants and cops with fire extinguisher at airport

By Jon Haworth, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwqBV_0kLQC7bw00

ATLANTA — A woman has been arrested after assaulting flight attendants and police officers when she discharged and sprayed a fire extinguisher at them during a confrontation at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. on Wednesday night when the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call on concourse D at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport regarding a “suspicious female attempting to open secured doors inside the concourse,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

“Officers were advised a female, identified as Jennifer Holder, was in gate D-9 discharging a fire extinguisher inside the concourse,” authorities said. “Officers attempted to make contact with the female, but she was non-compliant and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher.”

Officers were able to detain Holder shortly after, in spite of being assaulted, and three airport flight attendants with complaints of respiratory discomfort were treated at the scene, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Holder reportedly continued to resist arrest after being detained and behaved “erratically and combative by spitting and kicking at officers,” authorities said.

Authorities have not yet given a reason or potential motivation to the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was evaluated by EMS personnel for minor injuries she self-sustained during the incident before being taken to the Clayton County Jail.

Holder now has several charges pending against her, including assault, and the investigation into the incident continues.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

23-year-old Gainesville man arrested in connection to Hall County murder

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 23-year-old Gainesville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a murder at an apartment complex in Hall County. Officers responded to the Lanier Point Apartments at the 2400 block of Spring Road for a death investigation. Upon arrival, police found a woman identified as Latasha Marie Smith lying dead in the grass of the apartment complex.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

13-year-old killed in shooting near Atlanta skating rink, police say

ATLANTA — A 13-year-old boy was killed late Saturday night off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said. Atlanta police officers were called to a location along the 3300 block around 11:24 p.m. and found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman killed in Friday evening car crash

A Gainesville woman was killed Friday evening after she was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in northwest Hall County. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, the agency was called at about 6:20 p.m. to the scene of the accident on Old Lyncliff Drive. Deputies found a 2006 Nissan Altima in a creek bed alongside the roadway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
117K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy