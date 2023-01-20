ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Guitar World Magazine

Pantera removed from this year's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park lineups

Organizers of two of Europe's biggest music festivals say the decision has been taken following “intensive conversations with artists, partners and festival fans”. Pantera have been axed from the bills of two of Europe's biggest rock festivals, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, organizers have announced. The metal...
Guitar World Magazine

Joe Bonamassa’s mouth-watering amp collection is being modeled by IK Multimedia

The guitar star shared a video of his “amp shanty” – including no fewer than four Dumbles – all set up in the studio. Joe Bonamassa has shared video footage of his extensive touring guitar amp collection mic’d up in the studio and ready for modeling by Ampliube maker IK Multimedia.
Guitar World Magazine

10 iconic guitarists who had surprising day jobs before they were famous

It's hard to imagine the world's best-known guitarists – who routinely travel around the world, playing to thousands of adoring paying fans every night – working normal jobs just like the rest of us. For many, though, before they were able to line their pockets and make a...
Guitar World Magazine

Kerry King turned down his Sum 41 guest solo 10 times – here's what changed his mind

The Slayer man on how his historic Beastie Boys guest spot led to him performing on the punk rockers' 2002 single What We're All About. Responsible for some of the most vicious guitar riffs ever conceived, you’d be forgiven for thinking Kerry King exclusively channels his six-string prowess into the metal genre.
Guitar World Magazine

Neal Schon just created the craziest PRS Silver Sky yet – complete with a humbucker and Floyd Rose

The radically redesigned take on John Mayer's signature guitar was created with the help of guitar tech guru Gary Brawer. Ever since it “broke the internet” upon its release in 2018, John Mayer’s flagship PRS signature guitar, the Silver Sky, has been spotted in the wild in many forms. Such incarnations include Rob Gueringer’s dazzling chrome-plated version and Zach Myers’ pink, heavy relic’d example, to name a few.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Looper

NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
msn.com

Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings

I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'

Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
The Independent

‘Doing what he loved best’: Last pictures actor Julian Sands sent to his grandson from snow-clad mountain peak

The family of missing movie star Julian Sands say he was doing what he loved best when he vanished – as they released the last known images of him mountaineering.With the hunt for the British actor in the California mountains entering its sixth day, poignant photographs that he sent to his grandson show him looking relaxed and happy while climbing well above the clouds.Mr Sands, who starred in more than 150 films and television series including A Room with a View, sent the pictures of himself climbing the Weisshorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to his grandson last September.A family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.

