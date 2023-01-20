Read full article on original website
Related
How to have a healthy gut microbiome
NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
msn.com
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant
If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
Scientists find unusual outdoor activity can help stave off dementia
Using Google Maps to find your way around could increase your risk of developing dementia, according to a new study.Researchers studied orienteering, an outdoor sport that exercises mind and body and can also train the brain, helping fight cognitive decline.The aim of orienteering is to navigate between checkpoints or controls marked on a special map.In competitive orienteering, the challenge is to complete the course in the quickest time.Now scientists say that the sport - which draws on athleticism, navigational skills and memory - could be useful as an intervention or preventive measure to fight cognitive decline related to dementia.Researchers...
Healthline
The Connection Between the Epstein-Barr Virus and Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms
Most people will have the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) at some point, usually in early childhood. EBV may lay dormant in the body for years. Recently, researchers have found a link between EBV and multiple sclerosis (MS). Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is a common virus that is part of the herpesvirus family....
thezoereport.com
Therapists Say Beating Anxiety Is A Matter Of Embracing It
When it comes to anxiety, becoming “friends” with it is probably the last thing you’d want to do. It seems akin to befriending the enemy, one that keeps you up at night (and possibly all day long) with worry. But experts say befriending anxiety can be helpful in terms of managing it. Before doing so, however, it’s important to understand what anxiety entails.
Simple online brain test helps predict your risk of dementia – 6 signs you must know
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
msn.com
Common signs & symptoms of Melanoma
A type of skin cancer which develops from the cells (melanocytes) that control pigment of the skin. If you or someone you know is exhibiting symptoms of a Melanoma, seek medical attention immediately. The symptoms include:. The earliest symptom is typically a change in an existing mole or a new...
Healthline
Why Does My Ear Feel Clogged?
Your ear can get clogged from wax buildup or being at high elevation. In some cases, it can have a more serious cause. Even though a clogged ear may not cause pain or discomfort, muffled sounds and straining to hear can be a real nuisance. Your ear may unblock on...
How Taking Magnesium for Sleep Could Affect Your Slumber
Find out whether magnesium supplements can truly help you drift off to sleep.
Healthline
Recognizing Early Signs of Schizophrenia
Lack of personal hygiene, poor posture, and a sudden sensitivity to lights and sound are a few early signs of schizophrenia. The early signs of schizophrenia vary widely from person to person. Some people show no signs prior to onset, while others exhibit subtle changes several years before psychotic symptoms appear.
Psychiatric Times
Optimizing Treatment for ADHD
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”. What may be on the horizon for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Matthew Brams, MD, joined Psychiatric Times’ Mental Health Minute to share his insights into a new study of the triple-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate CTx-1301 for adults with ADHD.
Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment
A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
Medical News Today
All about soft tissue sarcoma in the abdomen
Soft tissue sarcoma (STS) is a type of cancer that develops in soft tissues, such as deep skin tissues, muscle, fat, and blood vessels. This article looks at STS in the abdomen, including the symptoms, diagnosis, and outlook for the disease. It also answers some frequently asked questions about STS in the abdomen.
Comments / 0