iowapublicradio.org
Monday, January 23rd, 2023
Governor Kim Reynolds’ plan to create taxpayer-funded Education Savings Accounts for students in private schools is expected to come up for a vote in the Iowa legislature early this week. Union workers at two large eastern Iowa plants have ratified new contracts. Plus, a long-awaited court decision over the Iowa DNR’s approval of a massive cattle feedlot’s manure management plan in northeast Iowa could come soon.
Legislators and school administrators discuss Gov. Reynolds' school choice bill
On this Legislative Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR education reporter Grant Gerlock talk with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle about Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal to give state funding to parents to send their kids to private schools. The legislation has failed to...
State lawmakers expected to vote this week on Reynolds’ school choice bill
It's still early in the 2023 legislative session, but lawmakers are preparing to take a big vote. It's Gov. Kim Reynolds' third year of proposing state funding for parents to send their kids to private schools, a proposal consistently supported by Senate Republicans, but one that has failed the past two years due to a lack of House Republican support. This year appears different, given redistricting and an election that resulted in a red wave across Iowa.
UFCW organizing Tyson Foods meatpackers in Columbus Junction
A labor organizing effort is underway at Tyson Foods’ 1,400-employee plant in Columbus Junction. An unknown number of workers have signed union authorization cards with the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 431. And the meatpacking giant is already facing allegations of unfair labor practices. Activist group Escucha Mi...
Iowa lawmakers continue effort to ban hand-held phone use while driving
An Iowa Senate panel advanced a bill Monday that would only allow hands-free use of cell phones while driving, as lawmakers continue a years-long effort to strengthen the state’s distracted driving laws and improve safety on Iowa’s roads. According to the Iowa State Patrol, distracted driving caused one...
School board member talks Florida's block of AP African American studies course
The Department of Education in Florida says it is rejecting a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies to be offered to high schools in the state. In a letter addressed to the College Board, it states the course is, quote, "historically inaccurate and violates state law." Now, it's not clear exactly which law, but last year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed something called the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees, or Stop WOKE, Act. In it, schools and corporations are prohibited from offering training or lessons to students or employees that include any of eight concepts, including that people are inherently racist or oppressive because of their race or sex, or that they should feel guilt or anguish because of past actions by people of their race or sex.
