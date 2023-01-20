Read full article on original website
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday brings freeze warning, drop in temperatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cold start to our morning with a low of 38 degrees; so far we have had a high of just 49 degrees. If we stay at 49 degrees this afternoon, this would be the first time in 4 years that we have stayed under 50 degrees for a high temperature. This cold air is from a deep low-pressure system that is moving across Arizona today, bringing some strong winds across southwest Arizona and southeast California.
prescottenews.com
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
myradioplace.com
Record Setting Snowfall Across Flagstaff, Potential for more
With all the rain and snowfall across northern arizona, the city of flagstaff has seen record setting snowfall this January, with 57.9 inches, with more expected through this week. The national weather service says this is the 4th snowiest January on record, and the last time we set a record was 1980, 43 years ago.
fox10phoenix.com
Stunning white winter scene in Forest Lakes
Lester Walker captured a must-see video of a winter wonderland in Forest Lakes, a community in Coconino County. Arizona's high country has seen tons and tons of snow & wet weather in January 2023 and this is just one example of how beautiful our high country can be during a white winter.
Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total
More snow will take place on Monday over northern Arizona. This will add to what already is near-record snowfall amounts in Flagstaff for the month of January. The post Flagstaff closing in on near-record January snowfall total appeared first on KYMA.
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers from the National Weather Service show that January has been a frosty month for the high country. This year, Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January on record. According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow...
kjzz.org
Week of winter storms drops more than 5 feet of snow in Flagstaff area; more snow ahead
Winter storms in the past week dropped more than 5 feet of snow in parts of Flagstaff. And additional snowfall is expected with the latest weather system moving in Thursday night. Angelina Grubb is with the Arizona Snowbowl. She said skiers and snowboarders will have plenty of fresh powder this...
theprescotttimes.com
