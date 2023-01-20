ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Jan. 16-20, 2023

A son was born to Travis and Brooke Ruppel of Quincy at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16. A daughter was born to Kyle Browne of Bridgetown, Barbados, and Jamila Wigfall of Quincy at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 17. A son was born to Dakota Shedd and Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton at 3:06...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Dec. 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Gerald Roberts and Sharon Roberts of Quincy sold a residence at...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Richard James “Jim” Carver

Richard James “Jim” Carver, 71, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 5:51 am Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy with full military honors by American Legion Post #37 and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming

Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD to host public meetings on license plate cameras this week

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will host the first of two public meetings tonight to inform the public about the license plate reader cameras they want to install around the city. The meetings will detail what license plate readers are capable of as well as what police say...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 20, 2023

Jacob Clowers, 300 Locust, reports his silver and yellow Next brand bicycle was stolen while on the porch of his residence between 1-7-23 and 1-8-23. 101. Cynthia Hussey (59) 1560 E County Road 900 Basco, IL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at I 172 and Broadway. PTC. 122.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Harrison between South 24th and Curtis Creek to be closed Monday

QUINCY — Harrison Street between South 24th and Curtis Creek Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. The closure is necessary so city crews can obtain soil borings for the design of a new bridge over Curtis Creek. The road closure on Jan. 11 could not be completed by the drilling contractor due to equipment failure.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy police no longer searching for man believed to be involved with Jan. 17 shooting

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is no longer searching for a Quincy man believed to have been involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to 1021 Bonansinga Drive at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired at an occupied vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers learned Michael S. Coffman Jr. was a possible suspect.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fireworks Superstore guarded by 16-foot metal Transformers, and more inside

HANNIBAL, Mo. — When coming into Hannibal from South U.S. 61, it could appear that a Transformers invasion is underway. Standing on each side of the entrance guarding the Fireworks Superstore, which is located a few miles from Hannibal city limits, and standing approximately 16-feet high are Bumblebee and Optimus Prime — both are good guys in the Transformers universe.
HANNIBAL, MO

