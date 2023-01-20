Read full article on original website
This house looks like it's on a movie set and it's actually a historic home belonging to John H. Garth in the 1800sCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Historic A.C. Waltman House in La Grange, MissouriCJ CoombsLa Grange, MO
Missouri's 50-year-old urban legend of the stalking creature known as MomoCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
Historic Benjamin Horr House is part of Hannibal's historic Central Business District tooCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
Local births from Jan. 16-20, 2023
A son was born to Travis and Brooke Ruppel of Quincy at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16. A daughter was born to Kyle Browne of Bridgetown, Barbados, and Jamila Wigfall of Quincy at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 17. A son was born to Dakota Shedd and Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton at 3:06...
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Dec. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Gerald Roberts and Sharon Roberts of Quincy sold a residence at...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
Richard James “Jim” Carver
Richard James “Jim” Carver, 71, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 5:51 am Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy with full military honors by American Legion Post #37 and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming
Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
QPD to host public meetings on license plate cameras this week
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will host the first of two public meetings tonight to inform the public about the license plate reader cameras they want to install around the city. The meetings will detail what license plate readers are capable of as well as what police say...
QPD Blotter for Jan. 20, 2023
Jacob Clowers, 300 Locust, reports his silver and yellow Next brand bicycle was stolen while on the porch of his residence between 1-7-23 and 1-8-23. 101. Cynthia Hussey (59) 1560 E County Road 900 Basco, IL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at I 172 and Broadway. PTC. 122.
It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortex
Macon, Missouri is full of history and apparently, mystery too. Butch Patrick, pictured above and in case you didn’t know, was the child star actor who portrayed Eddie Munster from 1964–1966 in the television series, The Munsters.
Quincy Children’s Museum to open temporary exhibit space at Experience Quincy
QUINCY — The Quincy Children’s Museum is opening a temporary exhibit space in Suite 101 of the Experience Quincy building, 625 Maine, until its permanent home at 230 N. Third is completed. In a press release, Jarid Jones, founder and co-owner of Experience Quincy, said, “After much consideration...
Harrison between South 24th and Curtis Creek to be closed Monday
QUINCY — Harrison Street between South 24th and Curtis Creek Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. The closure is necessary so city crews can obtain soil borings for the design of a new bridge over Curtis Creek. The road closure on Jan. 11 could not be completed by the drilling contractor due to equipment failure.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Illinois?
We've been pretty lucky this winter with snow it's been very mild. Did I just jinx us? However, when it does snow do you have to legally shovel your walkway/sidewalks?. Well, the answer is kind of complicated because it's both yes and no. Let me explain. In the state of Illinois, it says:
Quincy police no longer searching for man believed to be involved with Jan. 17 shooting
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is no longer searching for a Quincy man believed to have been involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to 1021 Bonansinga Drive at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired at an occupied vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers learned Michael S. Coffman Jr. was a possible suspect.
Fireworks Superstore guarded by 16-foot metal Transformers, and more inside
HANNIBAL, Mo. — When coming into Hannibal from South U.S. 61, it could appear that a Transformers invasion is underway. Standing on each side of the entrance guarding the Fireworks Superstore, which is located a few miles from Hannibal city limits, and standing approximately 16-feet high are Bumblebee and Optimus Prime — both are good guys in the Transformers universe.
