2 Ohio police officers are under investigation after video shows one punching a woman in the face outside a McDonald's

So, let me understand… She got a wrong order, went back with receipt, manager says remake order correctly, employee refuses?! Gives refund, but calls police?! McDonald’s started this, then weaponized the police!! The police didn’t seem to help by punching her in the face.
If the cops are investigating themselves this case is over before it started! I have no faith in their investigation into themselves.
In Ohio the law states that you must provide the police with your name, address, and date of birth when requested. Refusal to do so means you can be charged with “failure to identify.” That being said, that’s no reason to punch somebody in the face! That cop belongs behind bars for assault.
Comments / 302