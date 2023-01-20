ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Local births from Jan. 16-20, 2023

A son was born to Travis and Brooke Ruppel of Quincy at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 16. A daughter was born to Kyle Browne of Bridgetown, Barbados, and Jamila Wigfall of Quincy at 2:02 p.m. Jan. 17. A son was born to Dakota Shedd and Alexis Dominguez of Hamilton at 3:06...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Harrison between South 24th and Curtis Creek to be closed Monday

QUINCY — Harrison Street between South 24th and Curtis Creek Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. The closure is necessary so city crews can obtain soil borings for the design of a new bridge over Curtis Creek. The road closure on Jan. 11 could not be completed by the drilling contractor due to equipment failure.
QUINCY, IL
kjfmradio.com

Pike County Illinois Sheriffs’ Association issues a scam alert

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has alerted the public to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA never solicits by telephone! The Association would only send mail pieces, address membership on their social media and on their website.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD to host public meetings on license plate cameras this week

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department will host the first of two public meetings tonight to inform the public about the license plate reader cameras they want to install around the city. The meetings will detail what license plate readers are capable of as well as what police say...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 20, 2023

Jacob Clowers, 300 Locust, reports his silver and yellow Next brand bicycle was stolen while on the porch of his residence between 1-7-23 and 1-8-23. 101. Cynthia Hussey (59) 1560 E County Road 900 Basco, IL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at I 172 and Broadway. PTC. 122.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy police no longer searching for man believed to be involved with Jan. 17 shooting

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is no longer searching for a Quincy man believed to have been involved in a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to 1021 Bonansinga Drive at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired at an occupied vehicle. Upon arrival, the officers learned Michael S. Coffman Jr. was a possible suspect.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Hannibal & Quincy Now Under Winter Weather Advisory, Snow Coming

Best to prepare for whatever the weather has planned for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this week as the Hannibal, Missouri/Quincy, Illinois area is now in the middle of a winter weather advisory with increased snow totals now included. The National Weather Service just updated expected conditions for the Hannibal/Quincy...
HANNIBAL, MO
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
nprillinois.org

Snow expected in central Illinois

Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55. The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The timing of the...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
KBUR

Crime Stoppers tips lead to apprehension of wanted fugitive

Burlington, IA- A Burlington man wanted on multiple arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday, January 19th. According to a news release, 29-year-old Zachary Judd (above) was recently wanted for a probation violation, and Burlington officers attempted to stop a vehicle Judd was in on several occasions. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, Judd would flee. Officers were forced to terminate the pursuit due to Judd driving so recklessly, the danger to the public was too high.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Fireworks Superstore guarded by 16-foot metal Transformers, and more inside

HANNIBAL, Mo. — When coming into Hannibal from South U.S. 61, it could appear that a Transformers invasion is underway. Standing on each side of the entrance guarding the Fireworks Superstore, which is located a few miles from Hannibal city limits, and standing approximately 16-feet high are Bumblebee and Optimus Prime — both are good guys in the Transformers universe.
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner

KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
KEOKUK, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Macomb police looking for missing endangered man

MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail

QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy