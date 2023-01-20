Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews.org
Missing mechanism helps solve fragile X protein mystery
Brain cells from mice that model fragile X syndrome — the most common inherited cause of autism — show excessive protein breakdown, a new study has found. And normalizing that process reverses other molecular alterations — suggesting new avenues for treatment strategies. The findings add to mounting...
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
Comments / 0