BBC newsreader races studio camera back to seat to stay in shot during report

A BBC newsreader raced a studio camera back to her seat to remain in shot as she delivered a live report on Friday morning.

Victoria Valentine started speaking as she stood in the studio - as many presenters do - before the camera began to pan towards her empty seat at the desk.

Impressively, the technical hiccup didn’t throw her off and she smoothly delivered the headlines as she took a seat.

“Thank you to the cool heads in the gallery who make recoveries almost look like they were scripted all along,” Valentine tweeted, sharing the clip.

