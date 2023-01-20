ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC newsreader races studio camera back to seat to stay in shot during report

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0d1J_0kLPeqsZ00

A BBC newsreader raced a studio camera back to her seat to remain in shot as she delivered a live report on Friday morning.

Victoria Valentine started speaking as she stood in the studio - as many presenters do - before the camera began to pan towards her empty seat at the desk.

Impressively, the technical hiccup didn’t throw her off and she smoothly delivered the headlines as she took a seat.

“Thank you to the cool heads in the gallery who make recoveries almost look like they were scripted all along,” Valentine tweeted, sharing the clip.

The Independent

The Independent

