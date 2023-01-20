ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Passengers travel on full-size self-driving bus in UK first

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQTQO_0kLPemat00

Passengers have travelled on a full-size self-driving bus for the first time in the UK.

Operator Stagecoach said 22 volunteers were taken on a journey by its autonomous single-decker over the Forth Road Bridge near Edinburgh on Thursday as part of testing.

The bus has sensors enabling it to run on pre-selected roads without a driver having to take control.

It is part of the CAVForth project which is expected to have five self-driving buses run timetabled services between Ferrytoll park-and-ride in Fife and the Edinburgh Park train and tram interchange via the bridge from the spring.

The buses will cover the 14-mile route in mixed traffic at speeds of up to 50mph, with capacity for around 10,000 journeys per week.

Passengers who travelled on the bus during the test journey were part of a co-design panel consisting of local bus users providing ideas on how an autonomous service should work.

Fleur Dijkman, who rode on the bus after joining the panel through a forum for young people, said: “I wasn’t worried at all about it.

“You wouldn’t know the difference between this and a normal bus from the driving.

“This is something I never thought I would be involved with.

“I’ve really enjoyed having the opportunity to share my opinions and bring my thoughts forward.

“It’s brilliant to see it come through and become this actual thing from a few drawings.

“It was quiet exciting, the thought of getting on for the first time.”

The on-road testing follows successful depot-based trials, track testing and virtual simulation which Stagecoach said put the autonomous buses through their paces to fine-tune the drive systems.

When fully operational, each bus will have an experienced driver monitoring the system alongside a bus captain who will help passengers with boarding, buying tickets and any queries.

Stagecoach is partnering with Fusion Processing, Alexander Dennis and Transport Scotland for the project, and the scheme has won the financial support of the UK Government’s Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.

Ivan McKee, the Scottish Government’s business minister, said: “This is another hugely significant step forward for the CAVForth project that brings us closer to these autonomous vehicles entering service.

“It has been really encouraging to watch the project develop through the various steps, from early testing and demonstrations through to carrying of passengers along the route for the first time.

“Our trunk road network can provide a wide range of environments as a diverse testing ground, and the ground-breaking and globally significant Project CAVForth will really help Scotland establish its credentials on the world stage.”

Louise Simpson, operations director and CAVForth lead project manager for Stagecoach, said: “We are really excited to have reached this next major milestone in our project plan to deliver the UK’s first full-sized autonomous bus, which has seen us successfully carry a group of passengers on one of the new buses.

“Until today, only project team members had been able to trial the autonomous service so it’s great that our co-design panel have had this opportunity, and we welcome any views they have to ensure we deliver a great, inclusive and accessible service to our customers when we launch in the spring.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hundreds of seats left empty on London-Paris Eurostar trains due to Brexit passport checks

Thousands of seats are deliberately going unsold on Eurostar trains every day as the cross-Channel train operator struggles with post-Brexit passport controls.Eurostar has revealed that the first wave of morning trains outbound from London and inbound from Continental Europe are capped at 550 passengers – leaving 350 seats, or 39 per cent of capacity, empty.Since Brexit, border checks at London St Pancras International and the Continental Europe stations have become much more time-consuming.As the UK government requested in the Withdrawal Agreement, British travellers must have their passports stamped by EU frontier officials in both directions.European visitors are also subject to...
The Independent

Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims

Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
The Independent

Arsenal of home-made weapons ‘gun nut’ kept around his London home revealed

A ‘gun nut’ who manufactured his own guns from scratch in his home has been jailed.Raymond Frederick Nugent, 73, was sentenced to seven and a half years imprisonment at at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London on Friday (20/1) after being convicted of 45 seperate firearms offences.The self-described ‘gun nut’ had been arrested in October 2019 after a lengthy investigation into imports of blank-firing weapons into the UK from Czechia in 2018.Despite insisting that he never intended to sell or fire the weapons, Nugent was found to have cut cardboard templates of various weapons to create new firing mechanisms for dozens...
The Independent

Eurostar forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to avoid queues

Eurostar is being forced to leave hundreds of seats empty on trains to and from London to avoid long queues at stations, the cross-Channel train operator said.Chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave said a reduction in the number of border officials is driving an almost 30% increase in the time it takes to process passengers departing from London St Pancras compared with before the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit.The post-Brexit requirement to stamp UK passports for outbound travel is also contributing to the delay.If you delay the first train, then you delay the second and then it's a very bad customer experience. Our...
The Independent

‘Mystery’ condition causing ‘terrifying’ hallucinations in one million Britons

More than one-third of UK health experts are not aware of Charles Bonnet syndrome - CBS - a condition which can cause vivid, and sometimes frightening, hallucinations.A poll of 1,100 health experts - including GPs, doctors and optometrists - found 37 per cent were not aware of CBS.The condition is not caused by mental health problems or dementia. It is purely due to a loss of sight - 60 per cent or more - which reduces or stops the regular messages from the eye to the brain.When you lose your sight, your brain gets less information from your eyes than...
The Independent

Constance Marten: New pictures released in search for aristocrat missing with rapist partner and newborn baby

Police have expressed concerns for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, her rapist boyfriend and their newborn baby as officers believe they have been sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures.The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV images of the pair who were seen purchasing a tent at Argos in Whitechapel, east London, on 7 January just two days after they went missing near Bolton.A spokesperson said: “Mark went in alone and bought two big bags full of items, paying in cash, including a blue two-man tent, two sleeping bags and two pillows. He left the store at 6.40pm on 7...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Head of people-smuggling ring who fled UK to avoid prison is arrested

The head of a large-scale people smuggling ring who fled the country to avoid prison has been arrested at Manchester airport.Tarik Namik, 45, owned a car wash business in Stockport and led a “prolific and sophisticated crime group” smuggling migrants from Iraq and Iran.Travelling back from Turkey, Namik was detained by officers from Greater Manchester Police on his arrival.His group were first known to authorities from the National Crime Agency in 2017, when an investigation was launched.Four others who assisted Namik were previously jailed in December having pled guilty to conspiracy to help asylum seekers enter the country.Namik’s operation involved...
The Independent

London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland

A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
The Independent

Zara Aleena report ‘grave reminder of price women pay for Government policies’

The murder of law graduate Zara Aleena has been described as “a grave reminder of the price women pay for Government policies” following the release of a report into probation failings which led to her death.Women’s safety campaigners have said that a lack of funding is partly to blame for the litany of errors which left Jordan McSweeney “free” to kill the 35-year-old last year, just nine days after he was released from jail.This comes after a report by chief inspector of probation, Justin Russell, outlined how McSweeney was not treated as a high-risk offender or recalled to prison as...
The Independent

The photoshop fails sent to DWP as benefit fraudsters try to show they live in the UK

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released photoshop fails sent in by benefit fraudsters - trying to prove they live in the UK.The doctored images include photos of men and women pasted into various scenes and outside homes ahead of a crackdown in fraud.They were sent to benefit officials by scammers who were asked to provide evidence they live in Britain.One shows a woman holding a toddler, another a couple outside a home - but are all clearly fake photoshopped images.They have been shared by the DWP’s counter fraud office - which says fake claims add up to...
The Independent

China’s ‘North Pole’ city Mohe breaks its record for lowest ever temperature at -53C

China’s northernmost city of Mohe recorded its lowest temperature at -53C amid a cold spell that is expected to last a week. The temperature in Mohe, a city in northern China’s Heilongjiang province, dropped to -53C on Sunday morning, the first day of the Lunar Year, the state’s Meteorological Bureau confirmed. This is the lowest temperature ever recorded for the city, breaking the previous record of -52.3C, witnessed in 1969. This is also close to the national record of -58C, recorded in the city of Genhe, Inner Mongolia in December 2009.Twelve weather stations in Heilongjiang also reported temperatures close to...
The Independent

India uses emergency powers to ban anyone from sharing clips of BBC Modi documentary

The Indian government has used emergency powers to block the broadcast of a BBC documentary that claimed prime minister Narendra Modi was “directly responsible” for the Gujarat riots in 2002 as the state’s then-chief minister.The government had issued orders to both YouTube and Twitter to block content related to the BBC’s two-part series, India: The Modi Question, using emergency powers under the country’s information and technology law, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the government, said on his Twitter handle on Saturday.“Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued directions for blocking multiple @YouTube videos of first episode of @BBCWorld ’s...
The Independent

Cause of Jenners fire still unknown, says council leader

The cause of a blaze at a well-known Edinburgh building that critically injured a firefighter remains unknown, the city council leader said.Fire crews were called to former department store Jenners, which was being turned into a hotel, at 11.29am on Monday.Five firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment, with one in a “critical condition”.Witnesses saw a soot-covered firefighter being helped from the building by colleagues.Community Safety Minister @ElenaWhitham responding to a serious fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh has said: pic.twitter.com/WjmLCNvxVr— ScotGov Justice (@ScotGovJustice) January 23, 2023Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day...
The Independent

Voices: It’s over – the Brexit debate is finished

The Brexit debate has finally finished. The Conservative Party – the party in charge of Brexit – have effectively admitted that undoing Brexit would help to fix the UK’s economic crisis. It’s over.February marks seven years since the B-word infected every political discussion in the UK. There’s a reason why it split families and ended friendships. Both sides considered themselves to be saving the British people from catastrophic harm. Why was that?It’s because major politicians and journalists painted Brexit as the way to save the UK from poverty and tyranny under the EU. In 2016, Rishi Sunak told us: “If...
The Independent

Pub group’s cheers for a strong Christmas despite train strikes hit

Britons enjoying a pint at the pub over Christmas and during the World Cup have given pub groups a sales boost – but rail strikes continue to be a setback.Marston’s, which operates pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK, said sales were up by a quarter compared with last year across five key festive days, including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.The pub remains an “affordable treat” for customers, Marston’s said, with the group’s drinks sales outperforming food sales in recent months.Over the four months to January 21, its sales were 13% higher than the same period last year.Whilst we still have...
The Independent

The world’s most overrated cities according to reviews – and London is in the top 10

The world’s most overrated cities have been revealed in a new analysis of travellers’ online reviews – and London is in the top 10.Based on analysis of thousands of reviews left on travel rating platforms for 85 destinations worldwide, the list evaluates the likelihood of tourists being “disappointed” by a trip.Bangkok was rated the most disappointing city, with a 16.6 per cent likelihood of travellers feeling let-down, according to data analysts’ assessment on behalf of kingcasinobonus.uk.The Thai capital’s most disappointing attraction was found to be Khaosan Road.In at number two was the Turkish beach resort city Antalya, with a disappointment...
The Independent

Saga cheers rebound in travel demand but insurance arm remains under pressure

Over-50s group Saga has said it expects annual revenues to jump by up to 50% thanks to a rebound in demand for cruise trips and holidays.Saga said sales have been boosted by the bounce-back in demand for holidays since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, with the group pencilling in a revenue rise of between 40% and 50% on last year’s £377.2 million.But the holidays-to-financial services firm confirmed a tougher year for its insurance arm after seeing a 3% drop in policy sales and its underwriting business being hit by surging claims costs.Its underwriting division is seeing claims inflation running at...
The Independent

Firefighter in critical condition after blaze at former department store

A firefighter is fighting for their life after being injured battling a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh.Five firefighters were hurt during the blaze at the landmark former department store in the Scottish capital, which crews were called to at 11.29am on Monday.Ross Haggart, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s interim chief officer, said: “The fire at the Jenners building in Edinburgh is a very serious and complex incident and regrettably I can confirm that five of our colleagues have been taken to hospital for treatment and one remains in a critical condition.”And a spokesman for the Fire Brigades...
The Independent

Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’

A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After having...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes that...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy