ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The bizarre 2040 plan ruling that could jeopardize all comprehensive planning

By Alex Schieferdecker
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6xIN_0kLPeB8800

The 2040 Minneapolis Comprehensive Plan sought to support greater urban density. Photo by Will Jacott/Minnesota Reformer.

In late 2018, a coalition of groups under the banner of “Smart Growth Minneapolis” filed a lawsuit attempting to block passage of the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The plan sought to support greater urban density, most famously by allowing triplexes in all residential zones citywide, and the plaintiffs argued that the 2040 plan should be thrown out because that added growth would cause environmental damage.

Against all odds, their lawsuit has survived in the court system for four years since, suffering a string of defeats before being revived by the Minnesota Supreme Court. After the plaintiffs scored a win in their second trip to district court, they recently received a more mixed reception on their second tour of the Minnesota Court of Appeals, whose decision came down earlier this month.

The heart of the legal matter is this: The plaintiffs have argued that the 2040 plan must be evaluated on the basis of a “full and immediate build-out.” In other words, the environmental impacts of the plan should be measured under the assumption that at the moment the plan passed, all of its policies and their impacts were realized to their fullest extent. Two lower courts rejected that reasoning, however the Minnesota Supreme Court accepted it and sent the case back for another round of litigation under this new standard.

But as the latest legal wrangling has made clear, this is an impossible and illogical task. There are at least four major reasons why:

First, the Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan is, as the name implies, comprehensive. The land use rules opposed by the plaintiffs and fixated upon by the courts are just one part of a cohesive whole. Assessing the impacts of zoning changes without simultaneously assessing the policies (on topics ranging from transportation to environmental design) that are intended to complement the zoning changes is to look only at one side of the ledger.

Second, the effects of air pollution, water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions do not confine themselves to political boundaries. So too do the impacts of housing built in one city instead of another. If Minneapolis absorbs a greater percentage of the region’s growth, that means less farmland in Carver County will be plowed under for new subdivisions and that there will be lower per-capita environmental impacts regionwide. This is why groups like the Sierra Club — who filed a brief before the Court of Appeals in favor of the city — believe that contrary to the claims of the plaintiffs, the 2040 plan is in fact beneficial for the environment. A “full build-out” in Minneapolis would have effects on the build-out of towns across the metro region; effects which the court is not equipped to assess.

Third, the zoning changes in the 2040 plan provide flexibility for different types of buildings, not mandates to build any of them. For example, triplexes are now allowed throughout the city, but so are single family homes. According to rules adopted in 2021 by the City Council, both types of buildings are restricted to the same limitations in size. Therefore, one is as much a “full build-out” of the property as the other. How is a court supposed to differentiate?

Some of the growth that would be presumed by the “full build-out” standard is plainly absurd. Landmarks like City Hall and Orchestra Hall sit on land that the 2040 plan designates as “Transit 50,” which has no height limit. Assuming a “full build-out” should mean assuming that the City of Minneapolis intended for these buildings to be demolished and each replaced by a Burj Khalifa. How can a court sustain that fiction?

Fourth, a “full build-out” of the 2040 plan’s land use rules has yet to occur in the three years that the plan has been in place. In fact, it will never occur in the plan’s lifetime and was never intended to occur. The purpose of a comprehensive plan is to provide guidelines that shape future growth, should it materialize. The plan itself does not cause that growth. As a matter of fact, the amount of building in Minneapolis has declined since the 2040 plan’s passage. That the ups and downs of the city’s homebuilding are clearly a byproduct of external factors — like the pandemic and interest rates — only proves the point that growth is independent of Minneapolis’ planning rules.

Closing a mistakenly opened door

I am not a lawyer, but I am a planner. I can see that in addition to being unworkable, the new standard promulgated by the plaintiffs and the Minnesota Supreme Court jeopardizes the comprehensive plans of every other municipality in the state and would make the entire act of comprehensive planning for growth impossible. The same defects alleged to exist in Minneapolis’ plan are also present in the plans of its neighbors. If the court’s decision is left uncorrected it could spur more years of litigation that will spread throughout the metro.

Unfortunately, this legal mess doesn’t seem likely to be resolved soon. At the end of 2022, the Court of Appeals agreed that under the hypothetical “full build-out” standard discussed above, the 2040 plan violated state environmental law. But the court also ruled that when the lower court ordered a return to the city’s prior comprehensive plan, it did not adequately assess the “full build-out” environmental impacts of that plan. If that prior plan is also found to violate state law and be more environmentally harmful than the 2040 plan (which I believe would be an accurate conclusion to draw) — what then? Should the District Court continue assessing and ranking Minneapolis comprehensive plans going back decades until it finds one that would somehow pass this inexplicable standard?

The city of Minneapolis says that it will appeal this decision back to the Minnesota Supreme Court. This appeal will give that body a chance to correct its earlier error and close the door that it mistakenly opened. I hope it takes that opportunity.

Alternatively, the Minnesota Legislature could render the issue moot by explicitly exempting comprehensive plans from the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA), just as they are under other state environmental legislation. Given that the precedent set by this lawsuit imperils the ability to comprehensively plan not just for Minneapolis, but also cities and towns from Moorhead to Stillwater, legislators should have strong incentive to do so.

Otherwise, without action, this endless legal saga will continue to bounce around the courts like a plinko chip, never reaching a defensible conclusion, because it is sustained only by a legal fiction that cannot be squared with common sense or reality.

The post The bizarre 2040 plan ruling that could jeopardize all comprehensive planning appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Decision in Yanez teacher licensure case could have far reaching consequences

The Minnesota Court of Appeals late last year re-opened the denial of a teaching license for a former metro police officer who shot and killed a Black man in a notorious 2016 traffic stop. The case could have much broader implications beyond the classroom, affecting employment relationships and other business arrangements in this state and […] The post Decision in Yanez teacher licensure case could have far reaching consequences appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Police licensing board gets green light on new rules for law enforcement

The chief administrative law judge has approved groundbreaking new rules governing police licensure and conduct proposed by a Minnesota licensing board.  The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST Board, is on its way to being able to take cops off the street for misconduct even if they haven’t been convicted of a crime or disciplined by their police department.  The post Police licensing board gets green light on new rules for law enforcement appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Lawmakers rush to introduce bills cracking down on 3M chemicals so cancer victim can testify

Minnesota lawmakers plan to introduce several bills cracking down on certain chemicals, rushing to hold hearings so that a young Woodbury woman who is dying of cancer can testify. Maplewood-based 3M has made PFAS chemicals since the 1950s, but failed for decades to report to regulators and scientists that they could be toxic to humans, animals and the environment.  The post Lawmakers rush to introduce bills cracking down on 3M chemicals so cancer victim can testify appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting

Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fairview Southdale Hospital bans visitors for patient, investigation pending

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the second floor of Fairview Southdale Hospital, just above the emergency room, is where you will find 71-year-old Michael Puff. He’s been at Fairview Hospital for eight months, after suffering two strokes. Before that he spent 10 months at Methodist Hospital. He is a patient with complex medical needs and is unable to feed and bathe himself.
EDINA, MN
mprnews.org

Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling

Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Verizon customers were unable to call 911 in Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center Monday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say the issue involving Verizon wireless customers throughout the Twin Cities not being able to use 911 for emergencies has been resolved. According to a spokesperson with Verizon, the issue was resolved just before noon after customers were unable to call 911 for several hours Monday morning. It's unclear all the areas that were impacted, but both Minneapolis Police and Brooklyn Center Police posted on social media alternate numbers to call for emergencies.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kymnradio.net

Pursell says abortion bill invokes ‘big feelings’ and is necessary; Xcel stepping up to help Northfield attract commercial industrial business; School Board meets tonight

On Thursday night, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill that would protect the rights of a woman in. the state to have an abortion. The House passed the PRO (Protect Reproductive Options) Act by a 69-65 vote after what was reportedly a session filled with high emotions from both the legislators on the floor and spectators in the gallery.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Buses, rail, biking, walking and, yes, even some driving: DFL transportation plans

The new D Line is a bus rapid transit marvel that mostly replaced the old Route 5 — the state’s busiest bus route — running past diverse neighborhoods on Portland, Chicago and Fremont Avenues in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis, Richfield and Bloomington. It has only been running since early December. But it’s already been the source […] The post Buses, rail, biking, walking and, yes, even some driving: DFL transportation plans appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

ER docs: Medical ‘paradigm shift’ makes opioid use disorder meds more accessible, saves lives

With opioid addiction continuing at crisis levels around Minnesota, some Twin Cities emergency room physicians are treating opioid use disorder as an illness rather than a moral failing. The disease-aware approach includes prescribing buprenorphine, or Suboxone, to patients that come to ERs experiencing symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Those patients are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Inside Minnesota’s Highest Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
tourcounsel.com

Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Law enforcement across Minnesota turning to Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for its facial recognition software

MINNEAPOLIS – Facial recognition software has become a common option to help Minnesota police identify criminal suspects.Officers around the state enlist the help of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the only law enforcement agency that has the technology.Images of the unidentified person are compared to a database of Minnesota mugshots."We don't have driver's license photos or anything in there that we're comparing against," said a HCSO analyst.When matches come back, HCSO's analysts don't share them with investigating officers until there's more corroboration."We cannot provide any live monitoring or surveillance of people," said Capt. Spencer Bakke with HCSO. In an example shown...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a gas pump button was stolen from the 1100 block of Fourth Street South. Property damage. A vehicle fuel tank on the 31000 block of 64th Avenue was reported damaged on Friday, Jan. 13.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KARE 11

Plant-based burgers in Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Who says vegan food can't be indulgent?. A new hot spot in Northeast Minneapolis makes plant-based burgers that even meat eaters love. Lindsey Johnston is the co-owner of Francis Burger Joint and joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about what the restaurant has to offer. Watch the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy