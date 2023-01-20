Read full article on original website
Related
You Hurt My Feelings review – Nicole Holofcener delivers another winner
The smart, observant writer-director reunites with a never-better Julia Louis-Dreyfus for a funny and piercing film about honesty in relationships
theplaylist.net
‘My Animal’ Review: A Moody, Trippy Queer Werewolf Romance Is Limited, But A Remarkably Assured Debut [Sundance]
Like most teenagers, Heather (non-binary actor Bobbi Salvör Menuez), a social misfit who lives in a rural town in northern Canada, has a strict midnight curfew to adhere to. But unlike other teenagers, staying out for longer has a much more dangerous effect on her. We learn that in the opening scene of “My Animal,” — the camera trains its gaze on the red-headed Heather sitting in a dark room watching a werewolf movie while slowly transforming into a werewolf herself, her eyes glowing and her breath heaving. It’s a condition that director Jacqueline Castel suggests Heather inherited from her father, Henry (Stephen McHattie) — and although the film doesn’t interpret her attacks as a family curse, it still complicates Heather’s already existing feelings of alienation.
theplaylist.net
‘You Hurt My Feelings’ Review: Nicole Holofcener Is Back On Her Game In A Tender, Funny Julia Louis-Dreyfus Vehicle [Sundance]
There was a time when it seemed like every movie trailer for every single comedy began with bouncy music and a voice-over artist explaining cheerfully, “[NAME OF PROTAGONIST] had it all!” But at the beginning of Nicole Holofcener’s “You Hurt My Feelings,” Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) does, in fact, seem to have it all: she’s in a long-lasting marriage with a successful therapist, they have a great apartment on the Upper West Side, their 23-year-old son Eliot (Owen Teague) is writing his first play, she teaches writing at the New School, and she’s just finished her second book. “We’re so lucky,” she and her husband, Don (Tobias Menzies), tell each other at the conclusion of another anniversary dinner. And they are. But!
theplaylist.net
‘Infinity Pool’ Review: Mia Goth & Alexander Skarsgård Terrify In Neon-Lit Nightmare [Sundance]
There’s crazy, there’s batshit crazy, and then there’s Brandon Cronenberg’s definition of crazy. It’s a crazy that’s impossible to contain and even more impossible to label: a mind-bending neon-lit nightmare bursting at the seams with perverse imagery, an abrasive embrace of the grotesque, and a ravishing explosion of seduction and power. “Infinity Pool,” Cronenberg’s widely-anticipated third feature, is all these things and more — consistently defying expectations while relaying a complex panoply of sex, satire, sadism, and class warfare that is at once unnerving and undiluted.
theplaylist.net
“Bad Behaviour” Review: Jennifer Connelly is Magnificent in Alice Englert’s Gleefully Cynical Feature Debut [Sundance]
Actor-turned-filmmaker Alice Englert’s “Bad Behaviour” is a dirty bomb of a movie, and it almost seems intentionally devised to keep the viewer off-balance. What at first appears a rather obvious send-up of self-help culture turns into a take-no-prisoners assault on narrative expectations and norms, all the while painting a pointed portrait of a truly complicated protagonist, the kind of character whose motivations and intentions are so slippery, you can barely make up your mind about her before she gives you a reason to change it again.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
theplaylist.net
‘Kokomo City’ Review: These Beautiful Ladies Have A Lot To Say [Sundance]
PARK CITY – One of the best accomplishments a documentary can pull off is making its audience uncomfortable. Maybe even squirm in their seats a little. And the trans women at the center of D. Smith’s directorial debut, “Kokomo City,” have no problem in that department. Yes, even for the most seemingly “liberal” and “progressive” of audiences. In fact, they’ve had just about enough of everyone taking advantage of their bodies and questioning their agency. And they are relishing the spotlight Smith is giving them.
theplaylist.net
‘Rotting In The Sun’ Review: Jordan Firstman Is Daringly Annoying In Sebastián Silva’s Sly Meta-Comedy [Sundance]
If Jordan Firstman did not exist, it would be necessary for Sebastián Silva to invent him. “Discomfort rooted in class friction” and “the perverse amusement of watching people be annoying” rank high on the list of stalwart indie filmmaker Silva’s favorite recurring themes, and no modern type marries the two quite as handily as the social media influencer, that plague of shamelessly promotional non-celebrities who adopt the entitled mindset of fame long before breaking into the industry sector accommodating it. With a whopping 804,000 followers on Instagram and a writers’ room credit on TV’s “Search Party” — a kindred work skewering the affectations of self-absorbed millennials — the hirsute and hip Firstman is farther along in his career than most guys peddling a feed of thirst traps and front-facing-camera bits charitably categorized as “humor.” But he’s one of them all the same, an insatiably gay hard-partier emboldened by his measure of notability, at once pushy and loud and horny and solipsistic.
theplaylist.net
‘Deep Rising’ Review: Jason Momoa Produced Doc Incisively Explores the Ramifications of Deep-Sea Mining [Sundance]
The prospect of deep-sea mining may seem like a solution to our ever-growing fuel crisis. Polymetallic nodules that sit on the ocean floor are made up of the very type of metals that so-called ‘green’ companies need to build batteries. Nickel, cobalt, lithium, and graphite have major supply chain issues, as extractive mines are overwhelmed while companies and countries race to control the supply before others. On the surface, it makes sense when companies such as The Metals Company (TMC), and its CEO Gerard Barron, go on Bloomberg to pontificate about the eco-friendly process of extracting these deep-sea nodules. But, as Matthieu Rytz’s incisive documentary “Deep Rising” argues, this process can have major repercussions on our fragile biosphere.
theplaylist.net
‘Talk To Me’ Review: YouTube Sensations RackaRacka Conjure Evil Spirits & A Damn Good Time [Sundance]
“From the YouTube sensations…” isn’t exactly the phrase you want to hear going into a film — horror or otherwise. This set-up brings a certain amount of baggage that the audience will be hard-pressed to shake, regardless of the filmmaker’s talent. And yet, 2023 has already seen some promising works come from content creators on the online video platform, like festival sweetheart and experimental viral sensation “Skinamarink.” Now, against all odds, another hit film might be birthed by the purveyor of a billion pet videos, with a decidedly less experimental but darkly fun approach.
theplaylist.net
‘Fancy Dance’ Review: Lily Gladstone Gives A Tremendous Performance In Indigenous Drama [Sundance]
With her breakout turn as a soulful queer rancher in Kelly Reichardt’s “Certain Women,” Lily Gladstone proved herself to be one of the most unique and affecting performers of the last decade. Although she has worked steadily since it’s ridiculous that it’s taken this long for another role that really allows her tremendous talent to shine.
theplaylist.net
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Shoulders The Weight of This Incel, Bodybuilder Drama [Sundance]
In Greek mythology, it holds that for a time, gods and mortals mingled freely, creating demigods whose sole aim was to prove their worth so they might join their celestial kin. For the Greeks, the gods who ruled on mount Olympus formed the idealized version of humans—often possessing super strength to match their perfect physiques. And yet, they possessed the same mortal character flaws—jealousy and insecurity—as us.
theplaylist.net
‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song Delivers a Bittersweet and Stunning Romance in Directorial Debut [Sundance]
Spanning three time periods and two continents, “Past Lives,” the directorial debut of Celine Song (“Endlings”), tells the story of two childhood friends and sweethearts pulled apart by time, circumstance, and fate. They come back together and end in a way that might subvert the romantic fantasies of the audience — but this only shows the important roles people play in our lives, even if it’s not what we expected.
theplaylist.net
‘The Starling Girl’ Review: Eliza Scanlen Shines in This Deeply Felt Coming-Of-Age Drama [Sundance]
Richard Pryor used to do a bit on the differences between Black and white churches – one that was often revised and revisited by his many imitators in the decades that followed. But one thing he got particularly right, beyond the lameness of the hymns and the restrained quality of the ministers, is the eerie quiet of white churches, the way that the fires of hell and the sins of man can be described in tones barely more threatening than a hot dish recipe. Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl” is set in and around such a church, a tightly-knit Christian fundamentalist community, and it reflects that unnerving modesty. This is a movie that barely speaks above a whisper, even when its characters are howling in pain inside.
theplaylist.net
‘Cat Person’ Review: Emilia Jones And Nicholas Braun Shine In Gripping, Uneven Adaption Of Viral Sensation [Sundance]
Margaret Atwood said it best: “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them.” This age-old discrepancy in the way the two genders experience the world is written both at the initial frame and very heart of Susanna Fogel’s mercurial “Cat Person,” a fiendishly playful relationship-gone-bad quasi-thriller with a sense of humor about its own unknowability. The two parties (who are barely in a relationship) are a beautiful, inquisitive 20-year-old college student testing the limits of her own sexual powers and a painfully average thirtysomething guy dying to impress her via clueless means. So what happens when the former realizes he isn’t what she wants, abruptly pulls away, and bruises the latter’s male ego?
theplaylist.net
‘Flora And Son’ Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Eve Hewson Make John Carney’s Familiar Musical Sing [Sundance]
John Carney makes musicals. He’s one of the few filmmakers today who makes them exclusively or even extensively; he’s the only one of that group whose musicals are, consistently, any good. (Sorry, Rob Marshall stans.) He doesn’t make old-school, characters-burst-into-song musicals because even he’s not that much of a masochist; instead, he tells stories set in the world of music about singers and songwriters and musicians and bands so that the songs can grow organically from the events on screen without temporarily shutting down the reality of a dramatic narrative. But even within these stricter confines, his musicals preserve the critical idea of musical theater: songs are the most direct communication of emotion – you can sing things you can never say because they’re too personal, too vulnerable, too much. His latest, “Flora and Son,” is a tiny lil’ wisp of a movie with nothing particularly new to say or an especially fresh way to say it. But damned if it doesn’t sock you right in the ticker anyway.
theplaylist.net
‘Drift’ Review: Cynthia Erivo Stars In An Impressionistic, But Hollow Refugee Drama [Sundance]
Based on the 2013 novel “A Marker to Measure Drift” by Alexander Maksik, set just after the Second Liberian Civil War in 2003, “Drift” aims for impressionistic insight but is ultimately manipulative and reductive. Maksik’s screenplay, which he co-wrote with Susanne Farrell, sees its heroine Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”) as nothing more than a vessel to explore an outsider’s view of the trauma inflicted by war. Director Anthony Chen (“The Wet Season”) does his best to elevate the story with sumptuous visuals, but that alone cannot redeem the film’s hollowness.
theplaylist.net
‘All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt’ Review: Raven Jackson Delivers A Potent Tribute To Black Life [Sundance]
A memory, tinged with aching rawness, emerges in “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” the feature debut by writer/director Raven Jackson. This memory briefly foretells the knotting stream of remembrances that roots our protagonist, Mack (played in these early childhood scenes by a sage Kaylee Nicole Johnson). It begins in 1970, with young Mack’s hands caressing a fish’s scales before throwing the suffocated creature back into the glinting water. It then jumps to her hands softly holding a fishing reel, its pole stretched across the frame. Her father, Isaiah (Chris Chalk), calmly guides her toward the catch. The director then steers us to a shot of Mack’s fingers swirling in the cloudy silt around the river’s current, and finally to two fish, one a catfish, that her father says they will not throw back.
theplaylist.net
Jason Segel Wrote a Live-Action ‘Space Ghost’ Film
Twenty years ago, it was obvious that Judd Apatow‘s “Freaks and Geeks” would be a launching point for countless careers in comedy. But the last decade has proven that this was a group of actors who would only get more interesting with age. Case in point: Jason Segel, whose work in television on projects like “Dispatches From Elsewhere” and now “Shrinking” track a signifcant evolution in his work as an artist. And so it is both a little surprising and not-at-all surprising that Segel’s most recent project is an adaptation of “Space Ghost,” a character whose evolution almost mirrors that of the actor himself.
Comments / 0