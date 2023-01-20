Read full article on original website
BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
BBC
Man, 18, faces police attempted murder charge
A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a police motorcyclist who was hit by a car in Edinburgh. Police had signalled for the black Audi A1 to stop in the Bathfield area of the city at about 16:15 on 11 January. The driver then allegedly drove directly...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Danielle Jones murder: Stuart Campbell refused prison release
A man who murdered his 15-year-old niece has been refused release from prison by the Parole Board. Danielle Jones disappeared while on her way to catch a bus to school in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. Stuart Campbell, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap...
BBC
Half Moon Bay: Police arrest suspect of California mass shooting
Footage shows the moment police arrested the suspect of a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, in which seven people were killed. Police say a man shot dead seven of his former co-workers at two locations near San Francisco. The victims are Chinese-American farm workers. The attacks happened just...
BBC
Israel probes death of Palestinian who was pepper-sprayed and shot
The Israeli army's military police unit says it is investigating after a Palestinian driver was shot dead at a temporary checkpoint in the occupied West Bank over a week ago. The military initially described Ahmad Kahla, who was 45, as a terrorist who had tried to carry out an attack.
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Liam Smith: Murder charge over acid attack shooting death
A man has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found shot, doused in acid and dumped in a street. Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, on 24 November. Michael Hillier, 38, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been charged with murdering...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall dashcam footage sent to police surges to record
A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2022. And the force took action against...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Police surround white van after California shooting
Police have surrounded a white van in Torrance, California more than 12 hours after a deadly shooting in nearby Monterey Park. Aerial video shows the reported stand off which police say may hold the suspect but details are still very unclear.
BBC
Jenners blaze firefighter remains critically ill
A firefighter remains critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store in Edinburgh. Dozens of emergency service crews were sent to the blaze at the six-storey building on Monday. Four firefighters who were treated in hospital following the blaze have now been discharged but a...
BBC
Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured
A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
BBC
Gwynedd: Man jailed after crash which left girlfriend paralysed
A man who caused a serious car crash which left his girlfriend paralysed from the waist down has been jailed. Kenny Blake, 25, from Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Caernarfon Crown Court. A passenger in the car, Briony Court, 27, was left with...
BBC
Four men jailed for ram-raids across Cambs, Beds and Northants
Four men involved in ram-raids and other thefts across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed. Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, pleaded guilty to various offences that took place in 2022. They committed cash machine and cigarette raids, and stole vehicles and...
BBC
Balmore cold case: The face of a mystery man found dead in the woods
Researchers have released a new reconstructed image of a man who was found dead more than 11 years ago. His remains were discovered in woodlands near Balmore Golf Course in East Dumbartonshire in October 2011. Despite previous appeals for information, police have been unable to identify him. There were no...
BBC
Murder arrest after mobility scooter robbery victim dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was thought to have been robbed of his mobility scooter. The man in his 60s was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco on Stratford Road in Stroud early on Sunday morning. Police said the man was...
