Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Politicians and business leaders want Staffordshire road cash
Politicians and business leaders are due to meet government officials to lobby for road improvements. The group wants money from the government's Road Investment Strategies to to fund changes to the A50 and A500. Midlands Connect, which aims to boost transport infrastructure in the region, drew up a masterplan in...
BBC
Jenners blaze: Critically ill firefighter is named
A firefighter who is critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store has been named as Barry Martin. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the 38-year-old from Fife was still in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Four other firefighters were treated in hospital...
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC
Heat pumps: The 'geeks' obsessing over their new heating systems
He's got heat meters fixed to the pipework. Room temperature monitors. And gadgets tracking how much electricity his solar panels are generating. The jewel in the crown of this system, though, is a recently installed heat pump. "It's like a geek's paradise, really," says Mick Wall of his 1930s semi-detached...
BBC
Company fined after man dies at Derbyshire construction site
A company has been fined £146,000 after a man died on a construction site in Derbyshire. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said Philip Macdonald was helping build an overflow weir at Monk's Pond, near Ashbourne, on 5 September 2017. The 48-year-old, from Alfreton, was crushed when a 20-tonne...
BBC
Four men jailed for ram-raids across Cambs, Beds and Northants
Four men involved in ram-raids and other thefts across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire have been jailed. Tony Smith, 23, John Mitchell, 20, Alan Smith, 47, and Samuel Mitchell, 19, pleaded guilty to various offences that took place in 2022. They committed cash machine and cigarette raids, and stole vehicles and...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall dashcam footage sent to police surges to record
A surge in dashcam and mobile phone footage sent to police has resulted in a record year of action against dangerous drivers, senior officers say. Devon and Cornwall Police said there were a record 4,736 submissions of footage in 2022, up 151% on 2022. And the force took action against...
Comments / 0