BBC
Christopher Hughes: Gang killed man wrongly suspected of rape
Seven men have been found guilty of the kidnap and murder of a man they wrongly suspected of raping a teenage girl. Christopher Hughes was found dead near a road in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, after being stabbed over 90 times. The 37-year-old, from Wigan, had been snatched from a street and...
BBC
Jay Abatan: Brother calls for justice 24 years after Brighton killing
The brother of a man who died after an unprovoked attack 24 years ago is still calling for justice. Jay Abatan, from Eastbourne, was killed outside the Ocean Rooms nightclub in Brighton on 24 January 1999. The 42-year-old was punched and fell to the ground, fracturing his skull on the...
BBC
Murder arrest after mobility scooter robbery victim dies
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was thought to have been robbed of his mobility scooter. The man in his 60s was found unresponsive in the car park of Tesco on Stratford Road in Stroud early on Sunday morning. Police said the man was...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Monterey Park shooting: Ten dead and suspect at large
A gunman is still at large after killing at least 10 people near Los Angeles in one of California's deadliest mass shootings. Another 10 people were wounded and some are in a critical condition. The shooting in Monterey Park, which has a large Asian population, happened shortly after thousands of...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
BBC
Hampshire teenager admits killing man at mental health hospital
A teenager has admitted killing a man at a mental health hospital. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, from Andover, Hampshire, at Basingstoke's Parklands Hospital in November 2021. Herbert, from Overton, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, causing actual bodily harm...
BBC
Jenners blaze: Critically ill firefighter is named
A firefighter who is critically ill in hospital following a fire at the former Jenner's department store has been named as Barry Martin. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the 38-year-old from Fife was still in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Four other firefighters were treated in hospital...
BBC
Hazrat Wali: Teenager found guilty of killing Afghan refugee
A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old Afghan refugee in a south-west London park has been found guilty of manslaughter. Hazrat Wali was attacked in Craneford Way Playing Fields, Twickenham, on 12 October 2021. The Old Bailey heard he was stabbed following a row about a girl. The 17-year-old defendant,...
BBC
Man denies causing teenage passenger's death in Aberdeenshire crash
A 21-year-old man has denied causing the death of a teenage passenger in a crash. Dylan Irvine, 19, died at the scene of the crash on the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead road, near Crimond, in Aberdeenshire, in October 2020. Jake Summers allegedly drove without due care and caused Mr Irvine's...
BBC
Sleaford dogs attack: Roaming animals bite three people
A group of dogs which escaped from a garden and bit three people should be taken away from their owner, residents have said. Police said officers were called to Beech Rise in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on 17 January to reports of three "out-of-control dogs". Residents said the dogs - thought to...
BBC
YouTuber DLuxx died from crash head injuries, inquest hears
A YouTuber died after suffering severe head injuries in a car crash while returning from a Halloween fancy dress party, an inquest has heard. Douglas Tandoh, 26, from Plymouth, died in October 2021 when the car he was in struck a tree in stormy weather on the A35 near Charmouth, Dorset.
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Israel probes death of Palestinian who was pepper-sprayed and shot
The Israeli army's military police unit says it is investigating after a Palestinian driver was shot dead at a temporary checkpoint in the occupied West Bank over a week ago. The military initially described Ahmad Kahla, who was 45, as a terrorist who had tried to carry out an attack.
BBC
Balmore cold case: The face of a mystery man found dead in the woods
Researchers have released a new reconstructed image of a man who was found dead more than 11 years ago. His remains were discovered in woodlands near Balmore Golf Course in East Dumbartonshire in October 2011. Despite previous appeals for information, police have been unable to identify him. There were no...
BBC
Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair
A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
