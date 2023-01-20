Read full article on original website
Axie Infinity Sees Active Users Rise 59%: Is Play-to-Earn Cool Again?
Axie Infinity is starting 2023 on the right track, as the P2E game’s active users recorded a 59% rise. According to recent data, Axie Infinity‘s sales volume also rose by a whopping 214% in January. This promising data suggests that Play-to-Earn games might become popular again after a tragic downfall in 2022!
The Ultimate Guide To Wolf Game NFTs, Gameplay and WOOL
Wolf game is currently one of the most interesting blockchain games in the play-to-earn space. The Wolf Game NFTs, especially the sheep and wolves, are picking up sales on OpenSea. In fact, since its launch in 2021, the game NFTs have generated around $43 million in trading volume (at the time of writing).
